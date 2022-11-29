ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section 3 girls volleyball scores for the 2022-23 season

To report Section 3 girls volleyball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section 3 girls volleyball scores as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com . Please include a name and contact number.

The girls volleyball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date.

More: Mohawk Valley girls volleyball results for the 2022 fall season

Section 3 girls volleyball scores for Thursday, December 1

New Hartford 3, East Syracuse-Minoa 1

21-25, 25-17, 25-7, 25-22

New Hartford (2-0): Elise Courto 14 kills, two blocks, 11 aces, 15 digs; Makenzie Desmarais 10 kills, one block, four aces, 11 digs; Micaela Magno six aces, 22 digs; Abby O'Connor 23 assists, three aces, two digs; Madison Freiberger and Keegan Matthews three blocks, one kill each; Baylee Wheelock three aces, one dig; Allison Herrman five digs, one ace; McKenna Cahill one dig.

East Syracuse-Minoa (1-1): Natalie Peterson 21 assists, three aces, one dig; Margaret Mading nine kills, one block, three aces, six digs; Brooke Kirkpatrick four aces, one kill, six digs; Akout Kuany five kills, one block, one ace; Camille Mitchell two kills, two blocks; Anela Mesic three kills, one dig; Emily Murnane one kill, one assist; Francesca Cambareri one ace; Skylar Merkel two digs; Maya Boots oine dig.

Next up: New Hartford plays at Whitesboro Monday. East Syracuse-Minoa plays at Canastota Monday.

Whitesboro 3, Rome Free Academy 1

25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15

Rome Free Academy (1-1): Elizabeth Hanba 15 kills, one ace, 27 digs; Thylia Keoviengsamay 29 assists, three kills, one block, one ace, 12 digs; Chase Calandra five kills, four aces, two digs; Isabella Sanzone five kills, 21 digs; Miranda McCormick four kills, one dig; Alyce Fost two assists, one kill, 22 digs; Jenavieve Cianfrocco 21 digs; Shannen Calandra 18 digs; Brooklyn Cosimeno one kill; Kassity Cruz two digs.

Whitesboro (2-0): Tessa Nash 32 assists, five aces, one kill, seven digs; Riley Collis 11 kills, two blocks, two aces, two assists, five digs; Kylee DeCarr 10 kills, three aces, 18 digs; Eva Quackenbush seven kills, five blocks, two assists, one dig; Arianna Zupancic six kills, one ace, six digs; Julia Ciancaglini two aces, two kills, 10 digs; Jordyn Howlett 12 digs; Alexandra Cook four digs, one assist.

Next up: Whitesboro plays at home Monday agaisnt New Hartford. Rome Free Academy plays at home Monday against Utica-Proctor.

Oneida 3, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 1

20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Oneida (1-1): Ella McKay 22 assits, to aces, one kill, four digs; Kaydence Bouchard five kills, three blocks; Katie Kinney seven kills, two aces, seven digs; Saige Meehan six kills, two aces, seven digs; Anna Moravcova four kills one assist; Olivia Hoffman two aces, one kill, five digs; Taylor Faniglula two kills, four digs; Riley Hewitt two aces, one assist, 12 digs; Peyton Molinari two aces, two digs.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (0-2): Claudia Marsello four aces, three kills, three blocks, two digs; Kendal Lehnen 11 assists, three aces, two kills, two digs; Alana Burgett 11 assists, two aces, one dig; Lindsey Bixby five kills, one assist, one dig; Lily Brown three kills, three aces, 11 digs; Alexis Smith three kills, two aces, two digs; Carmella Garcia three kills, twp blocks, one ace; Abbey Albro three kills, one assist, two digs; Bella Fox four kills, one assist, one dig; Marga Villahermosa 14 digs, one ace; Jianna Szczesniak one dig.

Next up: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill is entered in Dolgeville's six-team tournament Saturday and plays at home again Monday against Central Valley Academy. Oneida plays at home Monday against Holland Patent.

Stockbridge Valley 3, McGraw 1

23-25, 25-20, 28-26, 25-18

Stockbridge Valey (1-1): Abby Reed 12 kills, six aces, five digs; Aspen Tucciseven seven aces, four kills, six digs; Paige Webb six aces, 16 assists, two kills, three digs; Jadalyn George 15 assists , four kills, two aces, fiur digs; Caleigh Harrington four kills, one ace, three digs; Siena Marzanthree kills, one ace, seven digs; Rowan Cadytwo kills, two digs; Barbie Myers one ace; Mary Beecher two digs.

McGraw (0-1): n/a.

Next up: McGraw plays at Port Byron Saturday. Stockbridge Vallsy takes on Brookfield at home Tuesday.

Canastota 3, Sherburne-Earlville 0

25-6, 25-10, 25-18

Sherburne-Earlville (0-1): Jordan Winton eight kills, two aces, seven digs; Evelyn Thomas four blocks, one kill; Kali Waltz four assits, three digs; Olivia Kane one kill, one block; Ava Rowe one kill, three digs; Emily Lawrence one kill, two digs; LeeAnn Behret four digs.

Canastota (2-0): Helen Shear served 11-for-11 with three aces and had five kills, two assists and three digs; Graie Durant seved 14-for-15 with ine ace and had five kills and two digs; Kory Matteson serves 10-for-10 and had two kills, two blocks and five digs; Anna Campbell served six-for-six with one ace and had seven assists; Brooke Congden serves eight-for-10 with two aces, two kills and two digs; Lily Ward served 11-for-13 with one kill, one assist and one dig; Chloe Curtis served two-for-two with one ace and had one kill; Allison Bll served four-for-four and had three assists, one kill and one dig; Breeah Shaw had three digs; Kaylianna Betz had one assist.

Next up: Sherburne-Earlville plays again Friday at Herkimer then has a week off before its Dec. 9 match against Mt. Markham. Canastota plays at home Monday against East Syracuse-Minoa.

Section 3 girls volleyball scores for Wednesday, November 30

Remsen 3, Waterville 2

16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-3

Waterville (0-1): n/a.

Remsen (1-0): Jaiden Maher six kills, three blocks, three aces, two assists; Marissa Hefner eight kills, four aces, two assists, five digs; Isabella Lalyer nine kills, two aces, one assist, four digs; Sabrina Gates 12 assists, four kills, one ace, four digs; Imagin Aikin four aces, three assists, two kills, one dig; Isabella Colon 11 assists, two kills, one dig; Teaghan Fox 12 digs; Sienna Aiken two digs; Leila Ward one dig.

Next up: Waterville plays Friday at Frankfort's Utica Academy of Science. Remsen plays at home Monday against Cooperstown.

Clinton 3, New York Mills 2

25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 12-25, 16-14

Clinton (1-1): Deanna Heintz nine kills, one block, four aces, two assists, 11 digs; Kelsey Smith 16 assists, four kills, three aces, seven digs; Victoia Maier eight kills, one ace, one assist, two digs; Dakota Deveans 15 digs, three kills, two aces, one assist; Skyler McFadden four aces, four digs; Alicyn Calcara 10 digs; Grace Gentile two digs

New York Mills (0-1): n/a.

Next up: New York Mills plays at Westmoreland Friday. Clinton plays at home Saturday against Central Valley Academy.

Carthage 3, Utica-Proctor 1

25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24

Carthage (2-0): n/a.

Proctor (1-1): Tiana Palmer seven kills, three aces, two assists, two digs; Tha Dah Kyet eight kills, one ace, one assist, one dig; Elicia Barefoot seven kills, two blocks; Ebby Sha 24 assists, two aces, two kills; Eh Ler Saw three kills, one ace, one assist; Koko Jackson two kills; Summer Woo one kill; Mu Dor May three digs; Aaliyah Tank two digs.

Next up: Proctor plays at home Saturday against Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse.

Town of Webb 3, Herkimer 0

25-12, 25-19, 25-12

Town of Webb (1-1): Jennifer Rundell eight aces, three kills, one dig; Rachael Kelley nine kills, seven assists, one ace, one dig; Lauren Abrian 12 assists, six kills; Bryce Ste-Marie six aces, three kills; Cosette Taylor three kills, one assist, two digs; Lauren Timm two kills, one ace, one assist, two digs; Elizabeth Eddy one dig.

Herkimer (0-2): n/a.

Next up: Herkimer is home again for a Friday match against Sherburne-Earlville. The Town of Webb is one of six teams in Dolgeville's Saturday tournament.

Section 3 girls volleyball scores for Tuesday, November 29

Canastota 3, Clinton 0

25-14, 25-6, 25-8

Clinton (0-1): Deanna Heintz five kills, 11 digs; Dakota Deveans nine digs, one kill, one assist; Kelsey Smith five assists, one kill, two digs; Alicyn Calera 11 digs; Skyler McFadden six digs; Victoria Maier two digs; Grace Gentile one dig.

Canastota (1-0): Gracie Durant served 12-for-12 with four aces, five kills, one assist, two digs; Kory Matteson served 15-for-15 with six kills, one block, one assist, three digs; Helen Shear eight kills, three digs; Anna Campbell served 21-for-23 with three aces, seven assists, three digs; Brooke Congden served eight-for-eight with tyhee aces, five kills, two assists, two digs; Allison Ball nine assists, one kill; Lily Ward two kills, four digs; Breeah Shaw five digs; Megan Trujillo three assists; Chloe Curtis one kill; Kayleianna Betz and Addy Debrecque two digs each.

Next up: Clinton plays at New York Mills Wednesday and at home against Central Valley Academy Saturday. Canastots has a match Thurday against Sherburne-Earlville.

Section 3 girls volleyball scores for Monday, November 28

Utica-Proctor 3, Holland Patent 2

24-26, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 15-13

PROCTOR (1-0): n/a.

HOLLAND PATENT (0-1): Isabella Makarchuk 12 kills, two blocks, eight aces, one assist, one dig; Renae Cellamare 12 kills, two aces; Julia Racha nine assists, three aces, one kill; Emily Paladino 13 digs, five kills, one assist; Ella Armitage three aces, three kills, five digs; Brianna Mullins eight digs, one ace; Julia Larry two kills, two blocks, one assist; Carlee Foote two kills, one ace, two digs; Zakiya Ball five digs; Mary Anna Ivlicheva three digs; Moira Dowd one block; Riley Niemetz one assist; Pazia Grocholski one dig.

Next up: Proctor plays its first home match Wednesday against Carthage. Holland Patent plays at Oneida Monday.

Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 3, Herkimer 2

25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-5

HERKIMER (0-1): n/a.

OWEN D. YOUNG/RICHFIELD SPRINGS (1-0): Grace Frable seven kills, five aces, one assist, 12 digs; Emily Kenyon seven aces, one kill, two digs; McKenna Salisbury four aces, three kills, two assists, six digs; Camryn Marshall four aces, three kills, one block, two assists, five digs; Aedan Osborn two kills, one ace, seven digs; Shaundah Demorest three aces, two assists, one kill, two digs; Arianna Bevers one kill, one assist; Briana VanBuren one kill, one dig.

Next up: Herkimer plays at home Wednesday against the Town of Webb. Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs plays at the Utica Academy of Science Wednesday.

Dolgeville 3, Town of Webb 0

25-13, 25-22, 25-20

TOWN OF WEBB (0-1): n/a.

DOLGEVILLE (1-0): Reece Lamphere five aces, five kills, seven assists, 11 digs; Gianna Lyon six kills, seven assists, three aces, one dig; Kendall Wilcox six aces, one kill, two assists, three digs; Lexus Lyon five kills, one block; Addison Claus three aces, five digs; Ainsley Billings four kills; Raelynn Williams three aces, two digs; Olivia Earle one kill; Emily Metz three digs; Gabby Rockwell two digs.

Next up: Town of Webb plays at Herkimer Wednesday. Dolgeville hosts a six-team tournament Saturday; Town of Webb is among the five visiting schools along with Cooperstown, Little Falls, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

Mt. Markham 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0

25-17, 25-7, 25-3

MT. MARKHAM (1-0): Haley Otis 12 aces, one assist; Addison Jones six aces, six assists, one kill; Trinity Bailey five aces, four kills, one block, one assist, one dig; Abbie Ainslie seven aces, two digs; Paige Korosec four aces, three kills, three blocks, one assist; Madison Jones five aces; Kaitlyn Humphreville two kills, one block.

FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER (0-1): n/a.

Next up: Frankfort-Schuyler plays at home again Friday against Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs. Mt. Markham plays its home opener Monday against the Utica Academy of Science.

New Hartford 3, Central Valley Academy 0

25-12, 25-15, 25-20

NEW HARTFORD (1-0): Makenzie Desmarais nine kills, three aces, five digs; Elise Courto seven kills, one block, three aces, six digs; Madison Freiberger five kills, three blocks; Abby O'Connor 22 assists, one ace, four digs; Baylee Wheelock five aces; Keegan Matthews four kills, two blocks; Micaela Magno 10 digs, two assists, one kill; Allison Herrman one kill, four digs; McKenna Cahill one kill.

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY (0-1): n/a.

Next up: New Hartford plays at East Syracuse-Minoa Thursday. Central Valley Academy at Camden Thursday.

Whitesboro 3, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 0

25-19, 25-15, 25-14

WHITESBORO (1-0): Riley Collis nine kills, two assits, one ace, two digs; Kylee DeCarr eight kills, two aces, five digs; Tessa Nash 22 assists, one dig; Eva Quackenbuch four kills, one bock; Julia Ciancaglini three kills, five digs; Arianna Zupancic two kills, one ace, six digs; Alexanfdra Cook thre aces, one assist, two digs.

VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL (0-1): Claudia Marsello five kills, three aces, one dig; Lindsey Bixby five kills; Abbey Albro three kills, two digs; Alana Burgett 10 assists, one kill; Carmella Garcia two kills, two blocks, one dig; Marga Villahermosa 12 digs, one ace; Kendal Lehnen five assists, one dig; Lily Brown two aces, one dig; Meredith Guertin three digs; Bella Fox and Alexis Smith one kill each.

Next up: Both teams play at home Thursday, Whitesboro against Rome Free Academy, and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill against Oneida.

Rome Free Academy 3, Oneida 0

25-22, 25-12, 25-16

ROME FREE ACADEMY (1-0)

ONEIDA (0-1)

Next up: Both teams play on the road Thursday, Oneida at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill and Rome Free Academy at Whitesboro.

