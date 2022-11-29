ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

By Jake Lerch
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were on fire in 2020 and 2021. An investment of $10,000 made in AMD stock on Jan. 1, 2020, would have grown in value to $31,380 by Jan. 1, 2022. The red-hot PC market (driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic) pushed AMD's annual revenues from $6.7 billion to $16.4 billion in only 24 months.

Then came 2022. AMD shares are down 49% year to date as the PC market cooled. So, is AMD getting ready for another surge, or are its best days behind it? Let's take a closer look and see what the market might be missing when it comes to this semiconductor powerhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdgbo_0jQsQSUm00

Image source: Getty Images.

AMD's four revenue streams are its hidden strength

When analyzing a stock, it's important to understand how the company generates revenue. For some companies, this is straightforward, with most -- or even all -- revenue coming from a single source. However, other companies operate across multiple segments or divisions, leaving investors to sort through which segments are driving revenue and growth.

AMD has four segments:

  1. Client (PCs)
  2. Data Center (cloud and servers)
  3. Gaming (consoles)
  4. Embedded (custom, defense, and industrial)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1pZh_0jQsQSUm00

Source: AMD Investor Relations.

The data center and gaming segments led the way for AMD, with each generating $1.6 billion in revenue. The embedded segment was third with $1.3 billion, and the client segment was last with $1 billion.

These figures represent a change for AMD. As recently as 2020, sales of PC chips accounted for two-thirds of its revenue. Now, its client segment makes up only 18%. That's partly to do with the weak PC market (PC sales have declined by a double-digit percentage in 2022), but it's also because of AMD's strategy.

Embedded could be the future for AMD

The PC market is notoriously cyclical. Boom years are often followed by bust years, so AMD's decision to diversify its revenue stream is a smart long-term move. More than 80% of the company's revenue now comes from outside the PC space. What's more, much of that revenue is coming from secular trends that show no signs of stopping.

Take the embedded segment, for example. In February 2022, AMD acquired Xilinx for $49 billion. AMD's embedded segment is composed almost entirely of Xilinx's former book of work. Although it was a costly acquisition, AMD is betting on the growth of that business as the use of embedded semiconductors is rapidly growing.

If you've recently gone car shopping, it's easy to see how machines that used to have few or no computer chips are now saturated with them. Heads-up displays, touchscreen monitors, collision monitoring, and adaptive cruise control are just some of the now-ubiquitous automotive features that require powerful, reliable chips.

What's more, this trend extends way beyond the automotive industry. Aerospace, defense, and industrial companies are all clamoring for custom-designed embedded chips to include in their products. And AMD will be there to meet the demand.

Is AMD a buy now?

AMD's four-segment model is a revenue-generating strength. Because each segment's business is mostly uncorrelated to the others, AMD is well-positioned to thrive even when there's weakness in one or more of its markets. Furthermore, its data center and embedded segments are riding secular tailwinds generated by the growth of cloud computing and embedded chip technology.

So, with great long-term prospects and a great leadership team, AMD looks like a buy to me.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

Marqeta is a fintech that's had excellent growth, but concerns about its business have the stock down significantly this year. The fintech heavily relies on one customer for revenue and is working to diversify its revenue streams. It looks to help companies create their own financial products, called embedded finance...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

There are dozens of stocks in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio that have been beaten down in the recent market declines. These three in particular look like a great combination of long-term value and low volatility and could be worth a closer look now. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

After leading the broader market to new heights, growth stocks are now responsible for its downfall. Two inexpensive Nasdaq 100 stocks have clear-cut competitive advantages and a number of long-term catalysts. Meanwhile, one industry leader is facing a slew of competitors and a more challenging growth environment. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

Data center growth could help AMD outperform the market's expectations in 2023. NXP Semiconductors is growing nicely thanks to the automotive market, and it is set to sustain its momentum in the new year thanks to a healthy order book. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Growth stocks are stocks of companies that are...
Motley Fool

My 3 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

An increase in tourism next year should help Airbnb sustain its robust growth. TSMC's solid position in the foundry market will help it gain from incremental semiconductor spending. The Trade Desk is scratching the surface of a massive opportunity, and tremendous growth is likely to continue. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Alphabet may see higher advertising revenues if the economy continues to improve. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

The bear market of 2022 has taken down all sorts of stocks. But a comeback isn't off the table for quality companies caught in the carnage. These five could double in 2023 due to impressive growth and depressed valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
260K+
Followers
116K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy