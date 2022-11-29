ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
WITF

Heating prices could bring sticker shock this winter

It’s likely going to cost more to heat your house this winter, and Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission is urging consumers to get ahead of higher bills by conserving energy and contacting their utility if they get behind. The rate for natural gas from Columbia Gas, which covers much...
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Increases Penalties for Repeat DUI Offenses

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence. The legislation, referred to as Deana's Law, which amends the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by increasing the grading for certain DUI offenses, requiring consecutive sentencing for certain repeat DUI offenders.
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription

Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Wolf administration announces more than $9M available for crisis stabilization services

The state recently made available to Single County Authorities (SCAs) more than $9 million in grants for the establishment or expansion of crisis stabilization services for individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders (SUD). Eligible SCAs will receive grants of up to $3 million. Funding can be applied toward a range of activities, […] The post Wolf administration announces more than $9M available for crisis stabilization services appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
State College

Opening Date Set for Giant Supermarket in Benner Township

A new Bellefonte-area supermarket is almost ready to open its doors. Giant Food Stores on Thursday announced it will open a new supermarket at 2699 Benner Pike at 8 a.m. on Friday Dec. 16. The 50,000-square-foot store is slated to become the first establishment to open in the new Paradise...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WBRE

Homicide suspect charged with assaulting inmate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate, awaiting trial for a 2021 homicide, was charged with assault for allegedly punching a fellow prisoner. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on July 19, 2022 police were informed of an assault that resulted in an inmate being taken to the Wilkes-Barre […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Father charged with assaulting baby

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a baby. Investigators say Juriyah Westberry, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, hit his 12-week-old baby several times in the head while visiting family in Archbald last week. Officials say the baby suffered injuries to the brain. Westberry...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

