Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania joins new effort to help people find unclaimed money, property
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Treasury has announced a new way to help reunite people with unclaimed money and property. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a database for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico to help people find money waiting to be claimed. All claims...
Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
Heating prices could bring sticker shock this winter
It’s likely going to cost more to heat your house this winter, and Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission is urging consumers to get ahead of higher bills by conserving energy and contacting their utility if they get behind. The rate for natural gas from Columbia Gas, which covers much...
Thousands applied, but fewer than 250 qualified for Wolf’s marijuana pardon
When announcing the marijuana pardon project earlier this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their records. But it has fallen well short of that goal. More than 3,500 people applied for the program, aimed at wiping out low-level marijuana convictions in...
27 charged in large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-seven people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the Pa. Crimes Code and the...
local21news.com
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
abc27.com
Money available for Pennsylvania residents with property tax/rent rebate program
(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program must apply by December 31, 2022, to receive their annual rebate, plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will receive more money than usual this year.
Nearly 30 charged in drug trafficking ring operating in several Pennsylvania counties
Dozens of people have been charged in a major drug trafficking ring involving multiple Pennsylvania counties.
erienewsnow.com
New Pennsylvania Law Increases Penalties for Repeat DUI Offenses
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence. The legislation, referred to as Deana's Law, which amends the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by increasing the grading for certain DUI offenses, requiring consecutive sentencing for certain repeat DUI offenders.
DUI penalties just got tougher in Pennsylvania
Getting a DUI in Pennsylvania now comes with more penalties.
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription
Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
Wolf administration announces more than $9M available for crisis stabilization services
The state recently made available to Single County Authorities (SCAs) more than $9 million in grants for the establishment or expansion of crisis stabilization services for individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders (SUD). Eligible SCAs will receive grants of up to $3 million. Funding can be applied toward a range of activities, […] The post Wolf administration announces more than $9M available for crisis stabilization services appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
State College
Opening Date Set for Giant Supermarket in Benner Township
A new Bellefonte-area supermarket is almost ready to open its doors. Giant Food Stores on Thursday announced it will open a new supermarket at 2699 Benner Pike at 8 a.m. on Friday Dec. 16. The 50,000-square-foot store is slated to become the first establishment to open in the new Paradise...
Sheetz planning to open new store at Kidder and Mundy streets
WILKES-BARRE — Sheetz is planning a new store at the corner of Kidder and Mundy streets, a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday. Jennifer Ridgley Donahoe, public relations/social media account director for Sheetz, confirmed the plan. “I wanted to follow-up to confirm Sheetz is planning a location at the corner of...
Homicide suspect charged with assaulting inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate, awaiting trial for a 2021 homicide, was charged with assault for allegedly punching a fellow prisoner. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on July 19, 2022 police were informed of an assault that resulted in an inmate being taken to the Wilkes-Barre […]
$25K in cell phones stolen during Walmart smash and grab in St. Marys
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A smash and grab robbery at Walmart in Saint Marys is being investigated after the suspects made off with $25,000 worth of cell phones. According to state police out of Punxsutawney, a man and woman wearing face masks walked into Walmart on Million Dollar Highway at 6 a.m. Nov. 17 […]
Father charged with assaulting baby
ARCHBALD, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a baby. Investigators say Juriyah Westberry, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, hit his 12-week-old baby several times in the head while visiting family in Archbald last week. Officials say the baby suffered injuries to the brain. Westberry...
