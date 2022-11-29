Desantis vs. Warren: Legal battle between Hillsborough's ousted state attorney and Florida's governor begins

Read full article on original website
Dontlietome
3d ago
There is No question on First Amendment rights. It does not apply to this case. The case against Warren is not upholding the State Constitution and his negligence of duties.
mike
3d ago
So I don’t agree with all laws left or right. But if you’re there to do a job, you need to do your job and enforce your loss regardless, if your personal opinion agrees with it or not. Do your job or if you don’t agree with your job, then quit and go find another job, but don’t be hired to do a job and refused to do it because of your personal beliefs.
Kim Gardner
3d ago
Lawless lying, governor attacks again again
