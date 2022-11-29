Read full article on original website
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Giants Injury Report: A New Concern?
The Giants were without their return specialists during Wednesday's practice. What does that mean for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders?
Deion Sanders confirms Pac-12 offer
One of the hottest head coaching prospects in college football right now is Jackson State’s Deion Sanders. And behind all of that smoke, it appeared that there was fire with a report this weekend that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. On Monday, Sanders confirmed that he had indeed received an offer, though he refused to Read more... The post Deion Sanders confirms Pac-12 offer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools
Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
SEC Quarterback Announces He's Entering The Transfer Portal
A quarterback in the SEC is leaving his school. That player is Luke Altmyer of the Ole Miss Rebels. The sophomore quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Altmyer played two seasons for the Rebels, appearing in eight games and making his first career start against the ...
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams
Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
College football world blasts stunning coach firing
With the 2022 college football regular season officially coming to a close on Saturday, there will be plenty of coaching moves taking place across the country with coaches getting fired, coaches leaving for other jobs, and programs hiring new coaches. And on Monday, the UNLV Rebels announced a big move regarding head coach Marcus Arroyo.
Fox’s Brady Quinn Takes Nasty Shot at ESPN’s Booger McFarland
Brady Quinn took Booger McFarland to task over his Zack Wilson analysis.
Report: Tom Herman not interested in 1 job despite rumors
Tom Herman has not worked as a head coach since being fired by Texas after the 2020 season. He’s being mentioned with some rumors already this cycle, but there is one job he reportedly is not interested in. The Toledo Blade’s Kyle Rowland reported that Herman is not interested...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts has impressed a lot of people with his play this season, including Tom Brady. On last night's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady was asked about Hurts' 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards on Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. TB12 was effusive in...
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
The Washington Commanders have a key NFC East Division matchup coming this weekend as they visit the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A win there, and the Commanders become holders of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race. Lose, and Washington could be on the outside...
Five Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Colts
The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't perfect, but made enough big plays to survive.
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
Passan also added that the Yankees could offer more if the San Francisco Giants push them to. Judge has not agreed to terms on a contract with the Yankees, or any other team, at this time. The Giants have been linked to Judge all offseason, and met with him last...
