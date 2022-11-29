One of the hottest head coaching prospects in college football right now is Jackson State’s Deion Sanders. And behind all of that smoke, it appeared that there was fire with a report this weekend that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. On Monday, Sanders confirmed that he had indeed received an offer, though he refused to Read more... The post Deion Sanders confirms Pac-12 offer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO