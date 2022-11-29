Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek: Picard season 3 will tie into Voyager and DS9 in a big way
Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be the final outing for ex-Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard, and now the showrunner has also revealed that the sci-fi series will satisfy fans of the other Star Trek series too. With its first two seasons, Star Trek: Picard was a mixed bag. Audiences...
thedigitalfix.com
Top Gun 2 actor teases “miracle” as action movie returns to theatres
One of the biggest cinematic success stories of 2022 is undoubtedly the relentless popularity of Top Gun 2. The Tom Cruise movie has spent pretty much the whole year in theatres, and it isn’t done yet!. Nobody expected the sequel to a cheesy ‘80s movie to be quite as...
thedigitalfix.com
Sly Stallone’s TV series just beat a House of the Dragon record
Despite the influx of love and all the Targaryen memes, the fantasy series House of the Dragon has lost the throne for viewership records. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone’s TV series over at Paramount Plus, Tulsa King, has overtaken HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off in the bid for 2022’s number-one show.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser shares every actor’s “best-kept secret”
In an emotional interview with fellow ‘90s movie actor Freddie Prinze Jr for Interview Magazine, Brendan Fraser, who is currently on a press tour promoting drama movie The Whale, shared some insight into what it is like to be an actor. Although he shot to fame thanks to adventure...
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Sheen nearly died making Apocalypse Now
The behind-the-scenes stories of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic Vietnam war movie Apocalypse Now are as famous as the movie itself. So much happened, that the production became the subject of a 1991 documentary – Hearts of Darkness. One of the most notorious incidents is the fact that star Martin Sheen, who was only in his 30s at the time, had a heart attack while making the movie.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals Terminator’s most iconic line was improvised
When it comes to memorable characters, few stay in your mind more than Arnold Schwarzenegger as the robotic time travelling killer from The Terminator movies. However, it turns out that some of his pop culture icon status is due to a happy accident. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter,...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: what is a Glup Shitto?
What is a Glup Shitto in Star Wars? In a galaxy far, far away there are lots of incredible Star Wars characters, from brave Jedi Knights to nefarious Sith Lords, a range of different Star Wars droids, and heroes and villains on both sides of the battle between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars ships
Whether it’s the scrappy fighter craft of the Rebellion, or the intimidating vessels of the Galactic Empire, the Star Wars movies and Star Wars series are overflowing with excellent ships. So naturally, we’ve decided to give our picks for the best Star Wars ships in the science fiction movie franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
Lord of the Rings cast: where are they now?
Where is the Lord of the Rings cast now? In 2001, one of the best fantasy movies of all time, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, kickstarted a cinematic phenomenon. Adapting the iconic work of JRR Tolkien, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, are longtime favourites of many cinephiles still today.
thedigitalfix.com
Robert De Niro to star in his first proper TV series role
Robert De Niro is one of the most celebrated actors to hit the big screen. However, drama movies and acclaimed thriller flicks just aren’t enough for the star, and now he has his eyes set on the wide landscape of TV too. Yep, you read right, Robert De Niro has officially been cast in his first proper TV series role over at the streaming service Netflix.
thedigitalfix.com
Violent Night star David Harbour tells us his dream Mrs Claus actor
Violent Night shouldn’t work. It’s a super violent action movie that sees Santa literally murdering people with a sledgehammer. Yet, despite all the gore and violence, it might be one of my new favourite Christmas movies. David Harbour stars as a jaded, slightly broken Santa Claus who’s grown...
thedigitalfix.com
“The dog stole the show on set!”: Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk interview
Although James (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk) play star-crossed lovers in the uplifting Amazon Prime Christmas movie Your Christmas or Mine, the pair are actually apart for the majority of the film. After the young couple decide to surprise each other last minute, they find themselves spending Christmas Eve...
thedigitalfix.com
Schwarzenegger MCU rumours neither confirmed or denied
A couple of months ago, the news broke that Armor Wars starring Don Cheadle’s Rhodey AKA War Machine was no longer going to be a Disney Plus series, but instead would become a movie. On a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Don Cheadle was typically cagey about what he could and couldn’t reveal.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Death Star explained
In the very first Star Wars movie, upon seeing the Death Star, the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi tells Luke and Han “That’s no moon.” It’s a quote that has stayed with audiences for half a century, because it encapsulated the awe – and terror – that the planet-sized space station inspired.
Comments / 0