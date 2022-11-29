Supreme Court hears Texas’ challenge to Biden immigration and deportation policies

Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Charlamagne Tha God says Biden hasn't earned Black vote ahead of 2024, warns it doesn't belong to Democrats
During an interview with Fox News Digital, Charlamagne Tha God railed against Democrats for taking the Black vote for comment and revisited Biden's infamous "you ain't Black" comment.
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
WISH-TV
Court halts special master review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in major defeat for Trump
(CNN) — In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. The ruling removes a major obstacle to the Justice Department’s investigation into the mishandling of government records from Trump’s time in the White House.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
WISH-TV
Second judge blocks Indiana’s new near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second judge has blocked Indiana’s new abortion law from taking effect. The ruling on the near-total abortion ban came down late Thursday afternoon. A Marion County judge says the bill passed by the General Assembly and signed into law in August violates Indiana’s Religious...
WISH-TV
House committee receives Donald Trump’s federal tax returns from IRS
(CNN) — The House Ways and Means Committee now has six years of Donald Trump’s federal tax returns, ending a yearslong pursuit by Democrats to dig into one of the former president’s most closely guarded personal details. “Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision,” a Treasury...
The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
Former President Trump’s campaign to win back the White House in 2024 has stumbled right out of the gate. Trump launched his campaign with a Nov. 15 speech at Mar-a-Lago. Nothing has gone right for him, then or since. Instead, the setbacks — in less than three weeks —...
What we know about Georgia voters ahead of Senate runoff
About 300,000 Georgians have voted early each day this week -- setting records for the largest single-day early voting turnout in state history.
