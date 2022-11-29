Read full article on original website
Fir sale: Sticker shock on Christmas tree prices may last into future holidays
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — If your family is heading out on the hunt for a Christmas tree soon, get ready for sticker shock. Inflation this year may push prices up for future Christmases. Shepherd's Way Farms trucks in the trees they grow in Ashe County to the lot at...
Foodie News: Cocktail bars and new restaurant from Scott Crawford
RALEIGH, N.C. — He’s at it again! Raleigh Magazine shared the news that Scott Crawford is planning a new concept called Brodeto which will be located inside Raleigh Iron Works at 1101 East Whitaker Mill Road). The menu will feature a blend of Italian and Croatian dishes centered...
450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
Triangle, Fayetteville ERs filling up with sick people as flu, COVID, RSV cases mount
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Flu cases are increasing again after going down for a few weeks. The newest numbers show 3,364 people tested positive across North Carolina last week. That's up compared to 3,011 positives the week before. The bump in cases can be felt at local hospitals, where patients...
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Two young children spent hours inside cold car in Rocky Mount with 2 bodies inside
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police said two "toddler-age" children spent hours in the cold in the backseat of a car overnight while two dead bodies were in the front seat. Employees at Barnhill Contracting Co. on Construction Drive in Rocky Mount discovered the bodies around 6 a.m....
Woman missing for 5 days was off medication, with man she'd met before, mother says
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WRAL News on Friday her daughter is home safe after being missing for five days. The Wake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday asked for help locating Elizabeth Marie Torres, 29, who has autism and a history of mental health issues. Tina Salmon,...
Hillsborough Home Depot employee dies weeks after being shoved down by man stealing pressure washers
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Home Depot employee who was in the hospital for weeks after being shoved down by a man stealing merchandise has died from his injuries. Hillsborough police have reported Gary Rasor died on Thursday after being assaulted by a man on Oct. 18 at the Hillsborough Home Depot where Rasor was an employee and 82 years old at the time of the crime.
Forensic experts: Blood, bullets, cleaning supplies found inside of Range Rover after Raleigh man killed in botched Craiglist sale
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forensic experts testified on Wednesday in the trial involving a Raleigh man killed while trying to sell his SUV on Craigslist. Prosecutors argue Andy Banks was killed in September 2020 while trying to sell his silver Range Rover in Raleigh’s Village District. Banks was 39.
'I trusted him:' Former Hillsborough Planning Board member under investigation
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor that WRAL's 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months. A homeowner hired the contractor, who was also a Hillsborough Planning Board member, to renovate her kitchen. "I...
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
Raleigh police explain how officers will use de-escalation tactics
RALEIGH, N.C. — After months of working to draft a new de-escalation of force policy – and asking local community members for input and feedback – Raleigh Police released their plan on Thursday night. It addresses how officers should respond in a situation of non-compliance. Some people...
Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
Plane returns to Raleigh-Durham airport after hitting coyote
RALEIGH, N.C. — An airplane departing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport returned to the airport shortly after takeoff when the flight crew reported striking a coyote on the runway. Southwest Airlines Flight #1221 had been on its way to Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday but returned to the North...
Found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, man apologizes to Andy Banks' family and his own
RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury quickly found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of Andy Banks. After a week of testimony, they deliberated for a little less than two and a half hours before returning unanimous verdicts of guilty on the murder charge and four others.
Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
Raleigh police arrest three in stabbing on New Bern Ave.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Thursday arrested three people, charging them with murder in the stabbing death of a fourth man. They did not say how they connected the suspects – Elaine Neal, 53, Brian Wynn, 49, and Tiffany Daly, 38 – to the death of Keith Graham, 69.
