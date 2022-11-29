HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Home Depot employee who was in the hospital for weeks after being shoved down by a man stealing merchandise has died from his injuries. Hillsborough police have reported Gary Rasor died on Thursday after being assaulted by a man on Oct. 18 at the Hillsborough Home Depot where Rasor was an employee and 82 years old at the time of the crime.

