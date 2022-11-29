ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach

RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Hillsborough Home Depot employee dies weeks after being shoved down by man stealing pressure washers

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Home Depot employee who was in the hospital for weeks after being shoved down by a man stealing merchandise has died from his injuries. Hillsborough police have reported Gary Rasor died on Thursday after being assaulted by a man on Oct. 18 at the Hillsborough Home Depot where Rasor was an employee and 82 years old at the time of the crime.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL News

Plane returns to Raleigh-Durham airport after hitting coyote

RALEIGH, N.C. — An airplane departing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport returned to the airport shortly after takeoff when the flight crew reported striking a coyote on the runway. Southwest Airlines Flight #1221 had been on its way to Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday but returned to the North...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy