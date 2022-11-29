GALE WARNING for offshore waters starting 9 am Saturday. High pressure providing the sunny day with light wind will move out tonight. A southerly wind and clouds move in to keep us milder overnight ahead of a surge of warmth with wind and rain to start the weekend. We’re back to umbrellas as a low pressure area tracks up the Mississippi Valley into the Quebec Providence of Canada. This will bring a cold front through on Saturday evening setting us up for a dry Sunday and Monday.

23 HOURS AGO