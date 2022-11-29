Read full article on original website
Wind Chill today, Rain Returns Saturday
High pressure returns Today and Friday with dry weather. The wind will be busy today but diminishes tonight and Friday. Wind will make it feel ten degrees cooler today.We’re back to umbrellas as the weekend starts rainy with a strong wind as another low pressure area tracks up the Mississippi Valley into the Quebec Providence of Canada. This will bring a cold front through on Saturday evening setting us up for a dry Sunday.
Saturday Soaker, Sunday Sunshine
GALE WARNING for offshore waters starting 9 am Saturday. High pressure providing the sunny day with light wind will move out tonight. A southerly wind and clouds move in to keep us milder overnight ahead of a surge of warmth with wind and rain to start the weekend. We’re back to umbrellas as a low pressure area tracks up the Mississippi Valley into the Quebec Providence of Canada. This will bring a cold front through on Saturday evening setting us up for a dry Sunday and Monday.
