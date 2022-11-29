Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford distribution site leased to Amazon and others sold in multi-million dollar transaction
In a multimillion-dollar transaction, 1700 Dulaney Street, home to an Amazon distribution center, and 200 Allen Street were purchased by a New Jersey investor. Chris Davis and Advisor Christian Phillips of NAI Coastal, Salisbury, MD, recently brokered the sale of an industrial investment portfolio in Seaford. The buildings total nearly...
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
Ocean City Today
Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves
Dr. Patricia J. (Fitzgerald) Graves passed away unexpectedly Nov. 21, 2022, at TidalHealth, Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Born in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Wilfred Fitzgerald and Jeanette (Lohofer) Fitzgerald. Patricia is survived by her husband, Kenneth Graves; son, Bart Talbert; grandchildren, Katelin,...
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP THURSDAY DECEMBER 1, 2022
Get your pets set for winter. Free straw for dogs and cats in need, pick up in Greenbush call or text 757-999-4999. LF men’s clothes, shoes and a kerosene heater 757-894-1848. 2007 Mazda 3 loaded $4,250 cash 443-735-6078. For sale Cannon copier, X Box 360 757-610-5194. 2005 GMC Envoy...
shoredailynews.com
New transmitter brightens WESR 103.3 signal
It all started in early June. A thunderstorm passed over the Accomac area with lightening striking the power pole behind WESR radio. The strike took out power to the station and it was off the air for almost three hours until the ANEC line crews could replace two of the three transformers on the pole. When power was restored in the early morning hours, it became apparent that the main transmitter at WESR 103.3 was hit and furthermore was not repairable. We soon returned to the air at reduced power using an auxiliary transmitter.
shoredailynews.com
Oldest Assateague pony dies
Assateague’s oldest living Chincoteague pony has passed away. A post on the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company’s facebook page says, “Wild Thing was the oldest pony in our herd and the longest living stallion in quite some time. Wild Thing was known as the “Popes Island Stud” by cowboys because nearly every roundup he would be on his own island where he stayed almost all year and our boat crews would have to walk the entire island to get him to swim back to Assateague, it usually held up the roundups quite a bit! In 25 years he fathered many many foals, a lot of which became buybacks. He was also a constant sight for many boat tours that traveled to his home territory to see the ponies, Wild Things herd was out more than any other group in Virginia most of the time. He has crossed the rainbow bridge and joined the big herd in the sky, we are thankful for his service to us and the rest of the herd.”
shoredailynews.com
Jack Womble, Jr. of Cape Charles
John Read “Jack” Womble, Jr., 70, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk Hospital, Norfolk, VA. A native of Cheriton, VA, he was the son of the late John Read Womble, Sr. and the late Mildred Hargis Womble. He had been employed as a mortgage and loan officer and was a member of Cheriton Baptist Church and the National Rifle Association.
Ocean City Today
Local teenager passes away after year-plus cancer fight
There’s no doubt, Jayden Alton said the day after her 18-year-old brother died from cancer, that he’s in heaven, chatting and making friends. “He wanted to talk to everyone. He wanted to know about everyone. He’s talking Jesus’s ear off right now, I’m sure,” she said with a smile, adding she wants Joshua Jason Miggs Alton, who was born four years after she was, and who died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to be remembered as a light who shined brightly.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton School Board announces holiday meeting schedule
A message from the Northampton County School Board: Due to the Winter Break, the Northampton County School Board will not host a December Work Session. Instead, the school board will hold its regular School Board meeting on December 8th. Members of the public are welcome to attend and provide public comment. Closed session begins at 5:30 p.m. Public session at 6:00 pm.
Oldest Chincoteague pony passes away, community mourns
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The oldest stallion on Chincoteague Island has officially passed on to new pastures. A Facebook post from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday announced the sad news that Wild Thing was no longer with us. "Wild Thing was the oldest pony in our herd and...
shoredailynews.com
Carter Bivens
Funeral services for Mr. Carter Bivens of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
shoredailynews.com
Earl Thomas Colona of Wachapreague
Earl Thomas Colona, better known as Tommy, 94, husband of Mary Sue Klepper Colona and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence. A native of Wachapreague, he was the son of the late Arthur Colonna and the late Florence Beasley Colonna. He was a United States Army Veteran, worked for the Virginia Ferry and later retired from the Delaware River & Bay Authority Ferry.
shoredailynews.com
Washed up remains identified as missing Chincoteague man
The remains that washed up on Assateague Island on Thanksgiving Day have been positively identified as a missing Chincoteague Island man. The Chincoteague Police Department was alerted that a body of a deceased male had been found near the water on Assateague Beach in the area of the old Coast Guard Station on the southern end of Assateague Island. The Chincoteague Police Department dispatched a Federal Wildlife Officer to the area as well as a CPD officer to assist. An Investigator with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist in recovering the body.
shoredailynews.com
Wachapreague election decided in Tuesday afternoon tiebreaker
The Wachapreague Town Council Election was decided by a somewhat confusing tie breaking draw on Tuesday afternoon. The Town Council election ended with three candidates tied with the same number votes for two open seats. Dan Motto, Aileen Joeckel and John Joeckel all finished with 19 votes. Motto, who successfully...
WAVY News 10
Two residents displaced following house fire in Onancock
Two residents displaced following house fire in Onancock. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
WMDT.com
Law enforcement officials remind shoppers of credit card skimmers amid holiday season
DELMARVA – Are you someone who only uses your debit or credit card as your main form of payment? You may think twice about that as the presence of card skimmers increase during the holiday season. The Pocomoke City Police Department tells 47ABC, over the past few years they’ve...
Body of missing man found off Chincoteague beach
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The body of a man who'd been missing for nearly three weeks was found on a beach in Chincoteague. According to the Chincoteague Police Department, officials recovered the body near the water on Assateague Beach on Nov. 24. The medical examiner's office in Norfolk identified the...
shoredailynews.com
School bus accident occurs on Pungoteague Road
An accident involving a school bus took place shortly before 8:00 AM on Wednesday morning on Pungoteague Road. The school bus reportedly crashed into the woods. 7 students have been transported from the accident. The remaining students were taken to Pungoteague Elementary School, where they were all evaluated by emergency personnel.
