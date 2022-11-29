Read full article on original website
No Tax Increase in Delaware County’s 2023 Proposed Budget
Delaware County’s 2023 proposed budget has no tax increase. If the proposed budget is adopted as the final budget on Dec. 14, it would be the third consecutive year where county taxes have not gone up, writes Max Bennett for Patch. “With this year’s budget, Council is keeping the...
PLCB: Here in Delaware County, We Do Love Our Whiskey
Delaware County seems to prefer whiskey as it ranked sixth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report.
Delaware County Residents Use Different Strategies to Fight Inflation
Try growing your own vegetables, buying in bulk, or distributing the burden throughout the family. That’s what’s worked for Darby resident Paula Brown and her family, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Luckily, Brown has had a green thumb since age 13. Her produce section lines...
Deana’s Law for Repeat DUI Offenders Now in Effect in PA
Deana’s Law, toughening penalties for repeat DUI offenders, went into effect in November after a long journey through the state legislature, reports The Morning Call. The bill passed the state Senate and was signed into law by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf back in July.
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region
Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
Stressful Airports? Philly Made the List, Study Finds
Flying is stressful even for experienced passengers, and airports apparently contribute to that stress, even in Philadelphia, writes Claudia Dimuro for Penn Live. According to a new study by the Hawaiian Islands, Philadelphia International Airport has been deemed Pennsylvania’s top anxiety-inducing airport. About 57 percent of airport reviews in...
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
Old License Plates a Gold Mine for Villanova Student
Michael Tufankjian in the Villanova bookstore with one of his pillow print designsPhoto byMichael Tufankjian. Old license plates are getting a second life at License Plate Designs beyond throwing them away or hanging them on a basement or garage wall.
Falcon Treated for Injury in Wayne After Nesting for 10 Years in Downtown Harrisburg, has Died
A falcon nesting in downtown Harrisburg for more than a decade, recently treated for a dislocated shoulder at Radnor Veterinary Hospital in Wayne, has died, writes Amy Marchiano for the Republican & Herald in Pottsville, as reported in yahoo.com. The 13-year-old female peregrine falcon was treated by Dr. Len Donato...
Let SCORE Help You With All Things E-Commerce
The following upcoming webinars, pre-recorded webinars, and articles can offer eCommerce help to better understand how to operate your business online. How To Build a Website for Your Business – Live Q&A.
Nonprofit That Provides Scholarships to Families of Fallen Military Members Expands Its Mission
Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit with a local chapter encompassing Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members, is expanding its mission. The organization will now serve America’s first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.
Teaching and Saving the Lenape Language at Swarthmore College
Teaching the Lenape language is Shelley DePaul’s calling, with repercussions that reach beyond the classroom, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. DePaul was teaching the course at the Swarthmore College campus. These days her course has expanded online, on Zoom. Lenape is the language of her ancestors and it is...
Moorestown Mansion Most Expensive Home Ever Listed in South Jersey
A mega-mansion in Moorestown that recently hit the market for a whopping $24.95 million is officially the most expensive home ever listed in South Jersey, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 44,000-square-foot estate is owned by the former husband-and-wife leaders of Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Dr. Calvin H....
Malvern Bank House of the Week: French Manor Home for Sale in Newtown Square
A stunning French manor home on 1.2 extraordinary acres with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Newtown Square. This lovely residence exudes a refined luxury that is both perfect for families and marvelous for entertaining. The home impresses from the onset with its...
Delaware County Leadership: Denise Lindsay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Meridian Bank
Denise Lindsay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Meridian Bank, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Carmel, N.Y., her love of sports and her close-knit Italian family that gathered for Sunday dinner every week. Lindsay also discussed her first job at a bank as a teenager...
Delco River Rink Opens Thursday at Harrah’s Philadelphia
The sister Flight on Ice rink in Newtown Square.Photo byFlight Entertainment. The Delco River Rink, Delaware County’s pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, opens Thursday, Dec. 1 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Chester.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children...
CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service
Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service.Photo byCCRES. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
