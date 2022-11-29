ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

DELCO.Today

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Stressful Airports? Philly Made the List, Study Finds

Flying is stressful even for experienced passengers, and airports apparently contribute to that stress, even in Philadelphia, writes Claudia Dimuro for Penn Live. According to a new study by the Hawaiian Islands, Philadelphia International Airport has been deemed Pennsylvania’s top anxiety-inducing airport. About 57 percent of airport reviews in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service

Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service.Photo byCCRES. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

