ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Tractor-trailer driver killed on 495 Express Lanes

A tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday evening after being struck by an SUV while running across the 495 Express Lanes following a crash. The wreck happened at 7:53 p.m. near Braddock Road in Fairfax County when the tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the northbound main lines of Interstate 495. The crash caused the sedan to come to rest on the left shoulder of Express Lanes, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Deadly Express Lanes accident, flu death and a chilly day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, has directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. 4. Child flu death.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Creek Boardwalk

Prince William Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk kicked off this weekend with handcrafted light displays on Blackburn Road in Woodbridge. The show runs Fridays and weekends from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Suspects get away after robbery, shooting in south Woodbridge

Police are searching for suspects in a Monday evening armed robbery and shooting in the Southbridge area of Woodbridge. Police were called to the 17200 block of Wayside Drive at 6:13 p.m. after a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were robbed in the parking lot of a local business.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Burglars break into Manassas-area gun store

Police are looking for "multiple suspects" who broke into a Manassas-area gun store early Friday and stole firearms. Police were called to an alarm at Dominion Arms at 7253 Centreville Road just before 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find broken glass to the front door. "Video surveillance revealed multiple suspects...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington marks completion to plaza, bus bays at Ballston Metro station

A completion ceremony was held Nov. 17 to mark the completion of a major improvement to public-transit infrastructure at the Ballston-MU Metro station. “The event represents the end of two years of construction to upgrade the layout of bus-bay terminals on Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street,” county officials said. “The improvements include extending the public plaza for pedestrians, a dedicated bus bay for faster entry and exit of buses, upgraded bus shelters, and new signage and lighting.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax continues to mull the future of its parking requirements

Parking – preferably less of it – would be required in varying quantities, depending on development density and transit access, under Fairfax County’s “Parking Reimagined” proposal. County officials this past spring and summer drafted a tiered framework for parking in various zones, with the idea...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two found wounded after shooting, chase in Stafford County

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating "several crime scenes" following a shooting and pursuit that began around 4 p.m. The sheriff's office was called to Elkton Drive for the report of shots fired and a red sedan that fled the area. Deputies pursued the sedan on Enon Road to U.S. 1, where one person bailed out, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man with machete robs Woodbridge Sheetz

A man brandishing a machete robbed the Sheetz on Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge late Monday. Police were called to the store at 11:07 p.m., after the robber entered, walked behind the service counter and brandished a machete-style knife towards the employee, police said. The suspect then grabbed numerous boxes...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Another piece of Columbia Pike transportation upgrade completed

Local and regional leaders recently marked the completion of two more segments of what is called the Columbia Pike Multimodal Street Improvements project. County officials, local community leaders, representatives from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and artist Donald Lipski gathered at the base of Lipski’s sculpture, The Pike, to mark the occasion, which represented the culmination of two years of construction on Columbia Pike between the county line east to South Four Mile Run Drive. For those keeping score, it was designated as Segments H and I of the initiative. Funding for the project included a $12 million grant from NVTA.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets ready

Editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets handy. Our word for the day is “insatiable” – as in “it looks like the Fairfax County government’s insatiable need for additional revenue, year after year, will continue unabated.”. County leaders have begun looking into the crystal ball and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas woman, 82, dies after being hit by car on Hoadly Road

An 82-year-old Manassas woman died early Monday after being hit by a car as she walked on Hoadly Road near Ridgefield Village Drive. The case is Prince William County's second pedestrian fatality within three days. Police were called to the scene mid-county at 4:38 a.m. after a 66-year-old Woodbridge man...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Pharma company to establish packaging operation in Prince William County

A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a packaging operation in Prince William County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the county announced Wednesday that Granules India Ltd. will establish the 79,000-square-foot facility near Manassas, creating 57 new jobs. “Granules India’s new packaging operation in Prince William County is an...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper man charged with drug offenses following search warrant

A 29-year-old Culpeper man was charged with drug offenses following the conclusion of a lengthy investigation by The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. On Nov. 28, Daniel Ruiz-Torres was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue in the Town of Culpeper, Virginia State Police said in a press release Wednesday.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors to consider pay bump

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. At the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. Local governing bodies can change their compensation, but...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Most popular baby names for boys in Virginia

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Team Jordan holds annual fundraiser, raffle on Thursday

Local suicide prevention group Team Jordan will award $15,000 to one winner during its annual raffle drawing on Dec. 1. Additionally, there will be nine other cash prizes and other prizes won from the raffle drawing. The live broadcast, via Facebook Live, on the Culpeper Police Department’s Facebook page will...
CULPEPER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy