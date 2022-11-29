Local and regional leaders recently marked the completion of two more segments of what is called the Columbia Pike Multimodal Street Improvements project. County officials, local community leaders, representatives from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and artist Donald Lipski gathered at the base of Lipski’s sculpture, The Pike, to mark the occasion, which represented the culmination of two years of construction on Columbia Pike between the county line east to South Four Mile Run Drive. For those keeping score, it was designated as Segments H and I of the initiative. Funding for the project included a $12 million grant from NVTA.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO