ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

‘It’s going to be a big void to fill’: Funeral held for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law Enforcement Agencies across North Central Florida came together to remember a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain who died. On Friday, a funeral was held for Captain Chuck Brewington who worked for the agencies for more than three decades. Prior to his work at CCSO, Brewington worked with the High Springs Police Department.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent

Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
MICANOPY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry

Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday. From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff. The fair will be held at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Christmas on the Square to make Live Oak merry and bright

The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce will continue to hold its 38th Annual Christmas on the Square this December. Christmas on the Square is a three-day event that will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3, in historic downtown Live Oak, located on West Howard Street. The festivities on Thursday, Dec. 1, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Mayor Frank Davis lighting the park's Christmas tree. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available to snack on. Following the tree lighting, the Kids’ One Mile Fun-Run for ages five to 12 will take place at 6 p.m., and the Jingle Bell 5k Fun-Run/Walk for ages 13 and up will take place at 6:15 p.m. To finish off the night, Christmas movies will be played under the stars, with refreshments provided. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., arts and crafts vendors and various food vendors will be set up and open to welcome visitors. There will also be a live band, food, bounce houses; Santa Land, where Santa will even be passing out gifts; snow and a fireworks show to end the night. On Saturday, Dec. 3, arts and craft vendors will again accompany different food vendors along the square. There will also be a car show, an agriculture exhibit, Santa Land and live entertainment at Millenium Park. To end the night, the Annual Christmas Parade of Lights will march down Ohio Avenue, displaying dazzling lights and creative floats.
LIVE OAK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy