WCJB
Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens is hosting it’s 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry”
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County attraction is gearing up to transform 20 acres of botanical gardens into a winter wonderland. Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry” runs 6 nights this month. Organizers say a variety of entertainment will be available including...
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
WCJB
Owner of Parker Christmas Trees in Gainesville shares how you can care for your festive fir
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sam Parker has been selling Christmas trees for over 70 years. TV20′s Kristin Chase caught up with him this week to talk all about the festive fir.
WCJB
‘It’s going to be a big void to fill’: Funeral held for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law Enforcement Agencies across North Central Florida came together to remember a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain who died. On Friday, a funeral was held for Captain Chuck Brewington who worked for the agencies for more than three decades. Prior to his work at CCSO, Brewington worked with the High Springs Police Department.
WCJB
Rosa Park Transfer Station will hold the annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Rosa Parks Day of Courage event will be in Gainesville on Thursday. The event will be held at the Rosa Park Transfer Station and that is located at 700 SE 3rd St. It will start at 11am.
WCJB
A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspension
Curbside collection of recyclables will resume on Monday, Dec. 5, for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights. Residents will need two separate recycling bins at their homes prior to the Dec. 5 resumption date, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.
WCJB
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce gave out their annual business awards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber got down to business the night of November 30th, naming the big winners of the annual business awards. This year’s theme was based on the Top Gun movies. TV20 was a media partner and had a table at the event which...
wuft.org
Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
Clay County first-grader gets to sing with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County first-grader got the chance to sing with two musical icons on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. Rosie, who attends RideOut Elementary School in Middleburg, sang “Amazing Grace” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
WCJB
UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Local officials prepare for state leaders’ visit
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City and Columbia County officials are holding an event to roll out the red carpet for visiting state officials and Saint Nicolas is visiting the area, all in this week’s Columbia County. Elected Officials Appreciation Reception. The Government Affairs Council of Lake City...
WCJB
Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday. From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff. The fair will be held at...
riverbendnews.org
Christmas on the Square to make Live Oak merry and bright
The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce will continue to hold its 38th Annual Christmas on the Square this December. Christmas on the Square is a three-day event that will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3, in historic downtown Live Oak, located on West Howard Street. The festivities on Thursday, Dec. 1, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Mayor Frank Davis lighting the park's Christmas tree. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available to snack on. Following the tree lighting, the Kids’ One Mile Fun-Run for ages five to 12 will take place at 6 p.m., and the Jingle Bell 5k Fun-Run/Walk for ages 13 and up will take place at 6:15 p.m. To finish off the night, Christmas movies will be played under the stars, with refreshments provided. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., arts and crafts vendors and various food vendors will be set up and open to welcome visitors. There will also be a live band, food, bounce houses; Santa Land, where Santa will even be passing out gifts; snow and a fireworks show to end the night. On Saturday, Dec. 3, arts and craft vendors will again accompany different food vendors along the square. There will also be a car show, an agriculture exhibit, Santa Land and live entertainment at Millenium Park. To end the night, the Annual Christmas Parade of Lights will march down Ohio Avenue, displaying dazzling lights and creative floats.
WCJB
UF beats FSU in “Chop in Chomp Food Drive Competition” after $25,000 donation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are getting help with groceries for the holiday season thanks to a donation. UF officials announced the $25,000 donation from Winn-Dixie and the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie delivered groceries on Wednesday morning to the Hitchcock Field and...
