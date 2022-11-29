ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko

Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
Coinbase Adds Ethereum (ETH) DeFi NFT Token and Identity Verification Altcoin to Roadmap, Spurring Minor Rallies

San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is adding two altcoins to its listing roadmap. Coinbase announces that the governance token of decentralized finance (DeFi)-based non-fungible token (NFT) gaming protocol Aavegotchi (GHST) and the native token of cross-chain identity aggregator Litentry (LIT) are now on the roadmap. “Assets added to the roadmap...
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Here’s Where Cardano (ADA) Could Bottom Out, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says there’s a “real risk” Cardano (ADA) could drop significantly further. In a new YouTube video, Cowen tells his 778,000 subscribers that the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s bear-market resistance band continues to provide resistance that ADA gets rejected from. The analyst also...
10 Big Money Airdrops Are Coming to Savvy Crypto Traders, According to Analyst – Here’s How to Capitalize

A widely followed crypto analyst is bringing attention to 10 upcoming airdrops and advising investors on how to capitalize on them. In a lengthy thread, crypto strategist Miles Deutscher tells his 257,000 Twitter followers to keep an eye out for the following 10 airdrops. According to the trader, airdrops are a great way for investors to make money.
On-Chain Ethereum Metric Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Leading analytics firm Santiment says that a key metric is flashing a bullish signal for Ethereum (ETH) amid a persistent crypto bear market. According to Santiment, Ethereum is flashing signs for a big rally after a surge in address activity, an on-chain metric that tracks the number of distinct ETH addresses that participated in a transfer on any given day.
Continued Crypto Winter Forces Kraken Exchange To Reduce Workforce by 30%

Digital asset exchange Kraken is downsizing its workforce as a means of staying afloat during the ongoing crypto winter that continues to pummel the industry. In a new statement, Kraken co-founder and former CEO Jesse Powell says that the current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions have resulted in significantly lower trading activities and sign-ups on the platform.
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With U.S. Treasury Over Violation of Iran Sanctions

The crypto exchange Kraken is settling with the U.S. Treasury Department over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran. The US-based crypto exchange Kraken is agreeing to pay a fine of $362,159 to settle the issue with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the federal agency.
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.

