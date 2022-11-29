Read full article on original website
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
Top Asset Management Firms Suffer $220,000,000 in Losses From Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Investments: Report
A new report claims Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Iris Energy’s investors are seeing a multimillion-dollar wipeout in the value of their holdings a year since the public listing. According to an Australian Financial Review, shares of Iris Energy, which is listed on the NASDAQ, have fallen by 94.5% since...
Coinbase Adds Ethereum (ETH) DeFi NFT Token and Identity Verification Altcoin to Roadmap, Spurring Minor Rallies
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is adding two altcoins to its listing roadmap. Coinbase announces that the governance token of decentralized finance (DeFi)-based non-fungible token (NFT) gaming protocol Aavegotchi (GHST) and the native token of cross-chain identity aggregator Litentry (LIT) are now on the roadmap. “Assets added to the roadmap...
Crypto Strategist Justin Bennett Predicts Litecoin To Outperform Bitcoin, Issues Warning on Ethereum
A widely followed crypto trader is expressing positive sentiment toward Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin (LTC). Crypto strategist Justin Bennett tells his 111,800 Twitter followers that he is bullish on Litecoin and expects the 14th-largest crypto asset by market cap to even outperform the king crypto. According to the analyst, LTC...
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Ethereum-Based Altcoin May Erupt 100%, Details ‘Top 3’ Crypto Assets to Watch
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on three of the largest digital assets on the market. Starting with Binance Coin (BNB), crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that the fourth-largest crypto asset by market cap is one of his top three coins worth accumulating in December.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Here’s Where Cardano (ADA) Could Bottom Out, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says there’s a “real risk” Cardano (ADA) could drop significantly further. In a new YouTube video, Cowen tells his 778,000 subscribers that the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s bear-market resistance band continues to provide resistance that ADA gets rejected from. The analyst also...
10 Big Money Airdrops Are Coming to Savvy Crypto Traders, According to Analyst – Here’s How to Capitalize
A widely followed crypto analyst is bringing attention to 10 upcoming airdrops and advising investors on how to capitalize on them. In a lengthy thread, crypto strategist Miles Deutscher tells his 257,000 Twitter followers to keep an eye out for the following 10 airdrops. According to the trader, airdrops are a great way for investors to make money.
Top On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Mirroring 2015 and 2018 Bottom Formation – Here’s His Forecast
Top on-chain analyst Willy Woo says that Bitcoin (BTC) is in an accumulation phase similar to the market bottoms of 2015 and 2018. In a new interview with Scott Melker, Woo says that buyers have recently stepped in to support Bitcoin, lowering its volatility and putting it in a sideways trend.
On-Chain Ethereum Metric Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Insights Firm Santiment
Leading analytics firm Santiment says that a key metric is flashing a bullish signal for Ethereum (ETH) amid a persistent crypto bear market. According to Santiment, Ethereum is flashing signs for a big rally after a surge in address activity, an on-chain metric that tracks the number of distinct ETH addresses that participated in a transfer on any given day.
Continued Crypto Winter Forces Kraken Exchange To Reduce Workforce by 30%
Digital asset exchange Kraken is downsizing its workforce as a means of staying afloat during the ongoing crypto winter that continues to pummel the industry. In a new statement, Kraken co-founder and former CEO Jesse Powell says that the current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions have resulted in significantly lower trading activities and sign-ups on the platform.
Litecoin (LTC), Apecoin (APE) and One DeFi Altcoin Looking Ripe for Rallies, According to Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto strategist says Litecoin (LTC), Apecoin (APE) and SushiSwap (SUSHI) appear ready to rally against the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,700 Twitter followers that the three digital assets are the most likely to show upward price action. “Best current coins to long in the...
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With U.S. Treasury Over Violation of Iran Sanctions
The crypto exchange Kraken is settling with the U.S. Treasury Department over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran. The US-based crypto exchange Kraken is agreeing to pay a fine of $362,159 to settle the issue with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the federal agency.
Coinbase Wallet Drops Support for XRP, Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase says it will end support for crypto assets with low usage on its self-custody digital wallet. According to Coinbase Wallet, it will pull out the plug for XRP, Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) by next year. “After careful evaluation, we will...
Telegram Will Build New Decentralized Exchange and Crypto Wallet, According to Founder Pavel Durov
The founder of messaging app Telegram is announcing the development of a new decentralized exchange (DEX) platform and crypto wallet. In a new post to his channel, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says that blockchain developers should go back to the roots of crypto and focus on decentralization as centralized entities tend to abuse their power.
Ethereum Primed for Imminent Move That Could Dictate Its Performance for the Next Year, Says Top Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up for a big move that could dictate whether it outperforms Bitcoin (BTC) next year. Justin Bennett tells his 111,600 Twitter followers that the ETH/BTC pair is about to make a decision soon as it approaches the end point of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.
