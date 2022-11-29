Faculty Senate pushes start of academic year to not coincide with Jewish holidays, considers fate of affirmative action

“How do you meaningfully integrate tech and social impact?”. I often get asked this question by ProFros, frosh and my peers. At Stanford, I was fortunate to combine both passions, and this article expresses my deep gratitude for my Stanford experience by paying forward all the wisdom I received. While my journey has focused on using computer science (CS) for social impact, the lessons can be applied to other engineering disciplines, to use technology more broadly for social good. At Stanford, we have the unique opportunity to redefine our campus culture as we slowly return to normalcy since the pandemic.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO