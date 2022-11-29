Faculty Senate pushes start of academic year to not coincide with Jewish holidays, considers fate of affirmative action

Read full article on original website
Related
Stanford Daily
Stanford Law School will no longer participate in U.S. News Rankings, joining peer institutions
Stanford Law School (SLS) withdrew from the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the nation’s best law schools, wrote Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez in a Nov. 18 announcement. This announcement comes shortly after similar decisions by Harvard, Yale and the University of California Berkeley law schools.
Stanford to investigate university president's research over scientific misconduct allegations
Review comes after student news outlet detailed suspected problems with Marc Tessier-Lavigne's research papers. Stanford University announced this week that it will investigate allegations of scientific misconduct involving its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, after an independent student news outlet published an article detailing suspected problems with research papers where he's listed as an author.
Stanford Daily
Department of Education opens investigation into Stanford for bias against male students
The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights is investigating Stanford for alleged bias against its male students, Forbes reported Wednesday. The complaint, which was filed by University of Southern California emeritus professor James Moore and Kursat Pekgoz, CEO of Turkish real estate company Doruk, alleges that multiple Stanford programs violate Title IX, a federal civil rights law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in education programs that receive federal funds.
Stanford Daily
From the Community | We remember our pledge: No donations without divestment and dissociation
On homecoming weekend, the Stanford Class of 2017 returned for our five year reunion. Before we graduated, hundreds of us signed a pledge through Fossil Free Stanford to withhold donations until Stanford fully divests and dissociates from fossil fuels. Homecoming weekend reminded us how far our alma mater still needs to go.
Stanford Daily
Tech for social good at Stanford: Seeing the forest for the trees, Part 1
“How do you meaningfully integrate tech and social impact?”. I often get asked this question by ProFros, frosh and my peers. At Stanford, I was fortunate to combine both passions, and this article expresses my deep gratitude for my Stanford experience by paying forward all the wisdom I received. While my journey has focused on using computer science (CS) for social impact, the lessons can be applied to other engineering disciplines, to use technology more broadly for social good. At Stanford, we have the unique opportunity to redefine our campus culture as we slowly return to normalcy since the pandemic.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Band apologizes for BYU skit, “forever stands against homophobia”
The Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band (LSJUMB) apologized on Monday for a skit during the halftime of the Nov. 26 football game against Brigham Young University (BYU) which depicted a lesbian wedding. The skit, called “gay chicken,” depicted two women getting married “for time and all eternity” and then...
Stanford Daily
Hoover Institution announces creation of The Stanford Emerging Technology Review
Hoover Institution Director Condoleezza Rice announced the forthcoming publication of The Stanford Emerging Technology Review at the Tech Track II symposium reception on Wednesday. In collaboration with School of Engineering Dean Jennifer Widom, the Hoover Institution aims to make information on technology breakthroughs continuously accessible to policymakers. “We think there...
Stanford Daily
‘Science’ planned to release corrections to two of President Tessier-Lavigne’s papers in 2015
Science was ready to print corrections to two of Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s papers in 2015, Holden Thorp, the journal’s editor in chief, confirmed in a statement to The Daily. Thorp did not explain why the corrections to the two papers for which Tessier-Lavigne was lead author were...
Stanford Daily
GSC raises concerns about new security app for student use
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) raised concerns that a proposed safety app for students from the Stanford University Department of Safety (SUDPS) would not offer substantial benefits to students at its Tuesday meeting. Councilors also encouraged graduate students to fill out a survey on their expenses and transportation needs with...
University of California strike is massive example of how Golden State problems are warning to rest of nation
University of California strike is example of how out-of-control spending adds to state’s looming $25 billion deficit. Problems are warning to nation.
Lookout Santa Cruz
We asked you to vote on a new name for Cabrillo College; here are the results of our reader poll
Last month, Lookout asked readers to weigh in with suggestions for Cabrillo College's new name — selecting either from a multiple-choice list of names or submitting ideas of their own. Here's a sampling of the responses.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Chinese community honors ten victims of Urumqi apartment fire in vigil
“Gazing has power,” said Cindy M.S. ’24. Cindy, who requested her last name be withheld due to fear of retaliation, was one of many who attended a vigil to honor the ten victims of the apartment fire in Urumqi (Ürümqi) on Nov. 30 in front of Memorial Church.
Stanford Daily
Observer: Musings
Benjamin Midler’s column “Observer” seeks the long view. It sometimes comes up short. Musings are bite-sized vignettes of the almost-was and the could-have-been. As the quarter comes to a close and The Daily begins to transition to a new volume, these are reflections — the sparks that were candidates for their own columns — but weren’t quite.
Stanford Daily
Faith Merino and Jade Cho ‘create a new magic’ during Stegner Fellow reading
“Through blood, sweat, tears and inspiration, [writers] create a new magic on the page,” said Nick Jenkins, interim director of Stanford’s Creative Writing Program. Indeed, the two writers he was introducing brought a certain magic into the room last night. On Wednesday, Faith Merino and Jade Cho, first-year...
peninsulapress.com
Law meant to help students leaves many grumbling about school start times
California legislators thought they had a sure-fire winner in Senate Bill 328. What teenager wouldn’t want to get a little more sleep?. But four months after the state implemented a law built on the belief that later school start times would help sleep-deprived students, there’s a lot of grumbling at two San Mateo County high schools – and for very different reasons.
Grading potential candidates for Stanford's head coaching job
There are a lot of names being thrown out for Stanford's head coaching opening
KQED
Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
Stanford Daily
After clinching Pac-12 title, women’s volleyball nearly sweeps Pac-12 honors
This year has been one for the books for Stanford women’s volleyball, with the team finishing off the regular season as the Pac-12 champions. This is the program’s first conference title since 2019. As the team gears up for postseason, Pac-12 recently announced the All-Pac-12 honors. The awards are voted on by the head coaches in the Pac-12 Conference. The Cardinal nearly swept the titles with Stanford players clinching four out of the five awards.
NBC Bay Area
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
palyvoice.com
Breaking: Smoke reported in 200s building, students evacuated
Firefighters are on Palo Alto High School’s campus after smoke was reported in the 200s building. Around 1 pm, students with classes in the 200s building were instructed to meet in the Peery Center instead. An announcement was made to the whole school, alerting students to evacuate the building, although, the school-wide fire alarm was not triggered.
