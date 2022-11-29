Stanford president’s research under investigation for scientific misconduct, University admits ‘mistakes’

The dust is finally starting to settle on the biggest news in law school rankings in decades. It began two weeks ago, when Yale Law School announced it would be withdrawing from participation in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings system. Given that Yale has been at the No. 1 spot in those rankings since their inception over 30 years ago, the move initially caused many in the legal world to scratch their heads. Imagine Meryl Streep announcing she would no longer participate in the Oscars, or the Yankees refusing to take part in any more playoffs, and you’ll have a sense of how bizarre Yale’s decision might seem to some.

