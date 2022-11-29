Stanford president’s research under investigation for scientific misconduct, University admits ‘mistakes’

Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Additional papers by University president in question, structure of Board’s investigation criticized
Two more papers on which President Marc Tessier-Lavigne is a co-author have been alleged to contain image alteration, bringing the total up to seven. Hours after the new allegations were brought forward, Jerry Yang ’90 M.S. ’90, chairman of Stanford’s Board of Trustees, announced the structure of the University’s investigation into Tessier-Lavigne’s research. The investigation will be led by former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California and current board member Carol Lam JD ’85.
Futurism
Student Journalists Expose Claims of Scientific Misconduct Against Stanford's President
Stanford University is circling the wagons around its president after student journalists uncovered serious allegations of scientific misconduct in academic papers he'd published. As the young journalists reported in The Stanford Daily, university president Marc Tessier-Levigne is currently under investigation by the school's board of directors over the alleged manipulation...
Stanford Daily
Humor | MTL only used photoshop because “it was Week 10 and he was burnt out”
News broke this week that Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research is under investigation for scientific misconduct. This includes images that biologist and science misconduct investigator Elisabeth Bik says were clearly photoshopped. The Stanford community will undoubtedly be reassured by recent quotations obtained by The Occasionally from President Tessier-Lavigne,...
Stanford Daily
Stanford Law School will no longer participate in U.S. News Rankings, joining peer institutions
Stanford Law School (SLS) withdrew from the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the nation’s best law schools, wrote Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez in a Nov. 18 announcement. This announcement comes shortly after similar decisions by Harvard, Yale and the University of California Berkeley law schools.
abovethelaw.com
Has Yale Changed The Law School Rankings Game?
The dust is finally starting to settle on the biggest news in law school rankings in decades. It began two weeks ago, when Yale Law School announced it would be withdrawing from participation in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings system. Given that Yale has been at the No. 1 spot in those rankings since their inception over 30 years ago, the move initially caused many in the legal world to scratch their heads. Imagine Meryl Streep announcing she would no longer participate in the Oscars, or the Yankees refusing to take part in any more playoffs, and you’ll have a sense of how bizarre Yale’s decision might seem to some.
Stanford Daily
SimpleEnroll cuts ties with Axess, keeps some problems
Stanford’s new standalone SimpleEnroll website was put to the test Thursday night as students registered for winter quarter classes. The new website, according to the University, was designed with the goal of avoiding the crashes that plagued students during fall quarter enrollment. Many students confirmed that the new website marked an improvement — especially for the lucky few who noticed that the website had opened for enrollment a few minutes earlier than the publicized start time — but others still found themselves struggling to enroll when SimpleEnroll experienced processing delays after 9 p.m.
Students sue Yale University, alleging discrimination against students with mental health disabilities
The lawsuit alleges the university forced students to withdraw from the school after showing severe mental health disability symptoms.
The Case Against Private College Admissions Counselors
Wealth rules supreme at elite colleges, with private college counselors as their prime gatekeepers, writes Evan Mandery.
