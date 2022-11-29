Troy Williamson says he will not need power to beat Josh Kelly in their British title fight on Friday and believes he is well capable of outboxing the former Olympian. Williamson puts his British super-welterweight title on the line for the second time against the highly touted Kelly in Newcastle on Friday, a fight that will be live on Channel 5. The pair know each other well having been both members of the GB squad in Sheffield, where Kelly was one of the stars.

2 DAYS AGO