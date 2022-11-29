Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight
Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Troy Williamson: Josh Kelly Lacks Heart, He's in For a Tough Night!
Troy Williamson says he will not need power to beat Josh Kelly in their British title fight on Friday and believes he is well capable of outboxing the former Olympian. Williamson puts his British super-welterweight title on the line for the second time against the highly touted Kelly in Newcastle on Friday, a fight that will be live on Channel 5. The pair know each other well having been both members of the GB squad in Sheffield, where Kelly was one of the stars.
Shakur Stevenson On Gervonta Davis: "This Dude Knows He Can't Beat Me"
Normally, Gervonta Davis has refrained from getting into public spats. In his view, going back and forth with his opposition is inconsequential, rather, the hard-hitting Baltimore native enjoys doing his talking in the ring. Nevertheless, during a recent curse-filled diatribe, Davis had plenty to say about his fellow contemporaries. In...
Referee Carlos Padilla Admits He Helped Pacquiao Win Fight in 2000; Opponent, Family of Ref Respond
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century, but before the Filipino hero reached global superstardom, he apparently benefited, on one occasion, from a referee’s unseemly assist. In an explosive account, Filipino referee Carlos Padilla admitted that he helped Pacquiao multiple times during his October...
Hearn: Wood Will Be Back Out In January; We're Up For Santa Cruz, Lara, Martinez
Leigh Wood is ready to return to the ring. Whether or not his secondary WBA featherweight title will depend on what comes of his latest round of ordered talks with Leo Santa Cruz. The threat of a title consolidation bout is back on the table for the streaking Brit, who...
Brian Norman, Rohan Polanco Sign On With Top Rank
Top Rank has signed a pair of undefeated standouts, Atlanta-born welterweight Brian Norman Jr. and Dominican junior welterweight Rohan Polanco, to multi-fight promotional agreements. Norman and Polanco will make their Top Rank debuts Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino on the ESPN+-streamed undercard of the heavyweight main event...
Tyson Fury Slightly Heavier, Dereck Chisora Much Heavier For 3rd Fight Than Their Rematch
Tyson Fury is a much bigger star in his home country than the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The 6-foot-9 Fury wasn’t much heavier Friday, though, than he was when he weighed in for their rematch eight years ago. Manchester’s Fury stepped on the British Boxing Board of Control’s scale at 268¾ pounds for his WBC heavyweight title defense against Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Regis Prograis Confirms That He Has Received His 7-Figure Purse In Full For Zepeda Fight
It took some sorting out, but Regis Prograis has been paid in full for his 11th-round knockout win against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night. Prograis confirmed in a video posted to his Twitter account Thursday that he has received his $1,080,000 guarantee and his $240,000 bonus for winning from promoters of the event. Prograis revealed Wednesday morning on Twitter that the seven-figure check he deposited Monday bounced for insufficient funds.
Malignaggi Breaks Down Brandon Glanton vs. David Light WBO Eliminator
Paulie Malignaggi is used to world title fights, having partaken in his fair share over the years, and this coming Friday in Tampa, Florida, Malignaggi will be on the mic once more, as he brings his analytical expertise to ProBox TV, where Brandon Glanton will take on David Light in a battle that would see the winner move closer towards a showdown with WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.
David Light Gets Off The Floor, Shocks Brandon Glanton By Split Decision
David Light’s trip halfway around the world was well worthwhile. The cruiserweight contender from New Zealand scored an upset Friday night by beating Brandon Glanton in their entertaining 10-round elimination match at White Sands Events Center in Plant City Florida. Light (20-0, 12 KOs) took Glanton’s power well until the 10th round, when he was knocked down, displayed craft while working mostly from short distances and out-pointed the previously unbeaten Glanton by split decision in a proverbial phone-booth bout.
Jean Pascal-Michael Eifert IBF Title Eliminator Set For Feb. 9 In Laval, Canada
A true homecoming is in store for Jean Pascal. BoxingScene.com has learned that the IBF light heavyweight title eliminator between Quebec’s Pascal and Germany’s Michael Eifert has a date and location. The bout will take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada.
Frank Warren on Fury-Chisora, Dubois-Lerena, Sheeraz-Khan Rift, More
THE TYSON FURY Roadshow is closing in on a North London stop at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, where he will once more come up against his old adversary Derek Chisora, this time for the world heavyweight championship. I think one thing we can all agree on about both...
Efe Ajagba-Oscar Rivas Tops Jan. 14 ESPN Show At Turning Stone Casino
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
Julio Cesar Martinez: Carmona Is Young And Hungry, Will Bring Everything on Fight Night
It didn’t take long for Julio Cesar Martinez to get over the disappointment of his rematch with McWilliams Arroyo once again hitting the scrap heap. The silver lining was that the reigning WBC flyweight titlist wasn’t the cause for the fallout. Even better news for Mexico City’s Martinez was the news that he would remain on the December 3 DAZN show, as he will face Spain’s Samuel Carmona in the televised co-feature from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Kelvin Davis Discusses Fighting on ProBox Card, Training With Crawford
Top Rank's undefeated super lightweight Kelvin Davis is all set for his ProBox TV debut, as the Norfolk, Virginia native puts his 0 on the line against fellow undefeated prospect Jalen HIll this Friday night. Davis is no stranger to US fight fans, as he comes from a fighting family...
Hector Luis Garcia: Once I Take Carre of Tank - I'll Be Fighting Ryan Garcia
After a red hot 2022 campaign, Hector Luis Garcia plans on picking right back up where he left off in 2023. He takes on WBA world lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on January 7th in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. The event will take place in Washington, DC.
Fury: I Hear All These Critics Talking Bullsh!t About Chisora Fight; Anything Can Go Wrong
Tyson Fury disagrees with the skeptics who’ve dismissed Dereck Chisora as an over-the-hill heavyweight who has no chance to upset him Saturday night. Fury insists that Chisora did enough to out-point Oleksandr Usyk, the opponent most boxing fans wanted him to fight Saturday night, in their 12-rounder two years ago. The unbeaten WBC champion admits styles make fights, but based on the competitive nature of a fight Usyk won in October 2020 and his personal experiences with Chisora in the ring, Fury assured detractors that he has taken training very seriously for what he expects will be a grueling fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
