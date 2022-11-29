ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

YAHOO!

Braintree police arrest 3 in theft of catalytic converters that caused $12,000 in damages

BRAINTREE − Local police arrested three Rhode Island men they say caused $12,000 in damages by stealing catalytic converters from Braintree trucks. The police department received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road at about 11 p.m. the day after Halloween. The alarm company said several people could be seen on camera in the business's fenced-in yard, which police surrounded. Officers entered the yard by jumping the fence.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two men charged in connection with the violent armed robbery of bank on Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON — Two men have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17, armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury wearing dark-colored clothing and matching white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
PELHAM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Wanted man injured escaping from police on escalator

MANCHESTER, NH — A city man wanted by police on other charges was arrested Tuesday after a shoplifting incident at Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue. On Nov. 29 police were called by an employee who suspected the man, later identified as Michael Neuberger, 35, of Manchester (no fixed address) appeared to be shoplifting. Police arrived and confronted Neuberger who was still in the store. According to police Neuberger tried to escape by running down the escalator when he fell and injured himself.
MANCHESTER, NH
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspects Wanted for Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA
YAHOO!

FBI: Man suspected in string of bank robberies, including in Keene, arrested

Dec. 2—A Massachusetts man suspected of robbing more than a dozen banks in various towns and cities off Interstate 91, including two in this area, has been arrested, according to an FBI spokeswoman. Law-enforcement officers arrested Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Mass., at his home Thursday on a federal...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
MARSHFIELD, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH

TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date.  Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
MILFORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA

