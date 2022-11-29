Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Braintree police arrest 3 in theft of catalytic converters that caused $12,000 in damages
BRAINTREE − Local police arrested three Rhode Island men they say caused $12,000 in damages by stealing catalytic converters from Braintree trucks. The police department received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road at about 11 p.m. the day after Halloween. The alarm company said several people could be seen on camera in the business's fenced-in yard, which police surrounded. Officers entered the yard by jumping the fence.
Two men charged in connection with the violent armed robbery of bank on Martha’s Vineyard
BOSTON — Two men have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17, armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury wearing dark-colored clothing and matching white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
YAHOO!
Police: Quincy man hit Asian victim with car after yelling 'Go Back to China'
QUINCY − A 77-year-old man is being held without bail after police say he repeatedly told an Asian man to "Go back to China" before hitting him with his car, throwing him into a ditch. John Sullivan, of Granite Street in Quincy, was charged with two counts of assault...
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says
DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. >> Update: No bail for New Hampshire man accused of purposely running woman over with SUV. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
manchesterinklink.com
Wanted man injured escaping from police on escalator
MANCHESTER, NH — A city man wanted by police on other charges was arrested Tuesday after a shoplifting incident at Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue. On Nov. 29 police were called by an employee who suspected the man, later identified as Michael Neuberger, 35, of Manchester (no fixed address) appeared to be shoplifting. Police arrived and confronted Neuberger who was still in the store. According to police Neuberger tried to escape by running down the escalator when he fell and injured himself.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspects Wanted for Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
YAHOO!
FBI: Man suspected in string of bank robberies, including in Keene, arrested
Dec. 2—A Massachusetts man suspected of robbing more than a dozen banks in various towns and cities off Interstate 91, including two in this area, has been arrested, according to an FBI spokeswoman. Law-enforcement officers arrested Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Mass., at his home Thursday on a federal...
WMUR.com
Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Police: Repeat firearms offender caught speeding on the Mass. Pike with loaded gun
Troopers found a loaded .22-caliber Taurus pistol in his car, police said. A Webster man with a history of firearm violations was arrested Monday after police allegedly caught him speeding on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham with a loaded pistol in his car. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jeffrey Lang said...
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH
TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date. Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
