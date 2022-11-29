TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date. Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.

MILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO