ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

An interior designer shared the 3 biggest mistakes people make when decorating their first home

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6GeP_0jQsK2wv00
Jordan Samson, left, is an interior designer who shares advice on TikTok.

Jordan Samson, Julian James/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

  • Jordan Samson is an interior designer who gives decor advice on TikTok.
  • Samson shared with Insider the biggest mistakes people make when decorating their first home.
  • From rushing the design process to leaning into trends, these are his biggest decor red flags.

Whether you're buying or renting, the process of decorating your first home can be an intimidating one.

One person who knows the process well is Jordan Samson , an interior designer who shares decorating advice on TikTok. Samson has more than 64,200 followers on the social platform at the time of writing.

Speaking with Insider, Samson shared the biggest mistakes people make when decorating their first home — and how to avoid them yourself.

Don't base your entire decor on one item of furniture

Samson said one mistake that's easily made is when clients purchase a piece of furniture and decide to decorate their home around it, rather than having a solid idea in the first place.

"I find that a lot of people will just go and pick random items, like a side table that they really like, without thinking about how it all works together," Samson told Insider. "And that's when it can be very challenging. I'll have a lot of clients panicking, saying 'I really like this, but it's not working with this.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwGkb_0jQsK2wv00
A stock image of a living room.

Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Samson said that to avoid this happening, it can be worth putting together a mood board with your dream decor before purchasing any furniture.

Rushing the process could lead to regret

"Design is not meant to be rushed, especially nowadays with furniture sometimes taking up to a year to arrive," Samson said.

"I think people are starting to panic, and just sort of buying whatever is available... In two years, you're gonna be like, 'Why did I buy this?'" he added.

Samson said patience is key, and recommends holding out for what you really want.

Don't sacrifice your personal style for Instagram

Samson said that he has witnessed some people try too hard to follow trends online, rather than following their own vision.

"Good design is when your personal style shines through. And the goal is not to recreate an Instagram post," Samson said.

Samson said he would encourage people to consider which colors, textures, and materials they like, rather than what looks good on a screen.

"Fill your space with objects that tell your story and not somebody else's, and that will always be beautiful and last you so much longer than just copying someone else's," he added.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Interior designer shares easy tips to arrange and design any space

An interior designer has shared simple tips to make decorating any space easier.Jordan Samson shares his design tips with his 64,600 TikTok followers, advising them on how to kit out their homes.In this clip, he explains that prospective designers “don’t need amazing Photoshop skills” to visualise how best to decorate a room, instead suggesting other easy ways to ensure a vision comes together.“Clearance and scale issues are the most common design mistake,” he reveals.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
KANSAS STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Insider

Insider

689K+
Followers
37K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy