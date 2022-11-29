Read full article on original website
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
Delicious Italian Bakery Plans To Open A Gelato Shop In Freehold, NJ
There's a new Bakery that just opened in New Jersey, and it sounds pretty delicious!. Of course, Jersey is home to some fantastic bakeries. 502 Bakery in Brick is one of my favorites. You also have Fumosa Brothers in Ortley who still use an old-fashioned bread slicer which is pretty...
These Are New Jersey’s Top Five Favorite Side Dishes For Christmas
We recently learned the very disturbing fact that stuffing was New Jersey’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish. I mean, are we really accepting wet croutons as our top side? I personally find that hard to believe when mashed potatoes are on the table but who am I to argue with science?
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
These are NJ’s favorite Christmas dinner side dishes
Just about everyone can agree on Turkey for Thanksgiving and most agree on the best sides to accompany the meal. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce are likely on just about everyone's list. What about Christmas dinner?. In New Jersey, things get much more varied in terms of...
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ
BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
Sad cat ‘Fishtopher’ gets adopted in NJ after shelter profile goes viral
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — After looking so sad and depressed that he went viral, a South Jersey cat has landed a new home in time for the holidays. "Fishtopher" is a 5-year-old male domestic shorthair and Bengal mix, according to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood. A profile...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
30 unique ‘experience’ gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get
Do you suffer from owning too much stuff? My family sure does. And I feel like most people in New Jersey do too. Of course, with the holiday season fast approaching, that stuff-itis is only going to get worse. Have you ever considered a viable alternative to spending tons of...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Why are NJ hospitals suddenly filling up with adults and kids?
As we head into the home stretch of 2022, hospitals across New Jersey are filling up with patients suffering from many different illnesses. Officials are watching the numbers very carefully. Cathy Bennett, the president and CEO of the NJ Hospital Association, said the Garden State is getting slammed with a...
House Moved Through Several Towns For Family In Need
MANCHESTER – Normally, Northern Habitat for Humanity calls on their volunteer and support sponsors to build a new home for a family in need but they recently had a unique experience thanks to a family who donated a modular home. The house was recently transported from Normandy Beach to...
One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach
I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
Renna Media
Gift and Thrift Boutique to host Christmas Sale
The Gift and Thrift Boutique will host a great Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Holiday Sale includes All Things Christmas with hundreds of items at great prices. Also, the church will present a grand display of over 50 Nativities created in...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Popular Family Recipe
This is certainly the time of the year when everyone in New Jersey is thinking about family, and let's be honest, we're thinking about food too. When you combine those things, it equals great family recipes. There are so many things to be thankful for this time of year in...
Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You
A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
NJ flashback: Christmas Down the Shore pics from back in the day
Now that Thanksgiving has ended and all that is left are the leftovers, we turn our thoughts to Christmas. Growing up in Union City, I used to love the way Bergenline Avenue was decorated all through the city with the wires that ran across the streets connected by the telephone poles would have different decorations like Santa Claus or Noel or candy canes. But that was Union City.
Here’s Why New Jersey Made A National List Of Best Places To Vacation
Do you already have that vacation itch as we get settled into another New Jersey winter?. I know my wife and I are already thinking about places we can go in the New Year to get away for a little bit. We've thrown a few ideas around like New Orleans,...
