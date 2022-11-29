ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

These are NJ’s favorite Christmas dinner side dishes

Just about everyone can agree on Turkey for Thanksgiving and most agree on the best sides to accompany the meal. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce are likely on just about everyone's list. What about Christmas dinner?. In New Jersey, things get much more varied in terms of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ

BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
BELVIDERE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Renna Media

Gift and Thrift Boutique to host Christmas Sale

The Gift and Thrift Boutique will host a great Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Holiday Sale includes All Things Christmas with hundreds of items at great prices. Also, the church will present a grand display of over 50 Nativities created in...
LINDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You

A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ flashback: Christmas Down the Shore pics from back in the day

Now that Thanksgiving has ended and all that is left are the leftovers, we turn our thoughts to Christmas. Growing up in Union City, I used to love the way Bergenline Avenue was decorated all through the city with the wires that ran across the streets connected by the telephone poles would have different decorations like Santa Claus or Noel or candy canes. But that was Union City.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy