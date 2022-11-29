Read full article on original website
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
Forest City YMCA Asks the City Council for Funding
The Forest City Council was recently approached about helping to fund the childcare activities at the Forest City YMCA. According to the Forest City YMCA Director Bruce Mielke, his childcare program is vital to the city and its population. Mielke explained to the council that his programs are just like...
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
$5K reward being offered for information of missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa in Mason City announced on Tuesday they are offering $5,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton, Iowa on the evening...
Food Bank Benefits from Local Farmers
Farmers saw a larger crop than they expected this year and because of it, area food banks will reap the benefits. The USDA is predicting the average corn yield in Iowa this year will be 202 bushels an acre. That’s just a couple of bushels short of last year’s record.
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month.
Waldorf University has new but familiar ownership
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is now under new, but very familiar, ownership. The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation has completed the purchase of the school from Columbia Southern Education Group. The change in ownership was announced in June and was finalized Friday. “We are very excited about the...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations
For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations. The Hartwood Inn, however, continues to remain in business, and the owner says there are six families living there now. The Iowa Department of Inspections and […] The post Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
MASON CITY — It’s a year in jail for a man who left the BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City earlier this year. Mason City police were called to the center on the morning of October 13th to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations. On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.
More information on Monday night shooting in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A few more details have been released about a shooting Monday night. Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for attempted murder and first-degree theft. Tidemanson is accused of getting into a fight...
Ledyard Woman is Latest “1440 Award” Winner
–A Ledyard woman is the latest recipient of the “1440 Citizen of the Month” award from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Roger Fisher, Diane Krosch is being honored for her amazing personality and friendliness towards others. Krosch is involved with her community and has been instrumental in organizing several fundraisers within the Community Building in Ledyard.
The flu arrives in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has detected influenza in Cerro Gordo County. In the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, health officials say an increase in flu activity is likely. CG Public Health is reminding the public of the following flu facts:. • The time from...
22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 13
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City. Kali Johnson broke the Forest City school record for bowling series with a 449, helping the Indians dominate Olewein 2023 to 894. Her high game was 233 total pins.
Snow Doesn’t Have to Fall to Cause Problems for North Iowa Motorists
After a mixed bag of precipitation in north Iowa Tuesday, the forecast for the rest of the week looks largely dry. However, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District Office of the DOT, reminds motorists that snow doesn’t have to be falling to cause travel problems. Hjelmstad also cautions...
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
Mason City man accused of multiple burglaries at same house to plead guilty
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the same house twice. 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was accused of breaking into a southwestern Mason City residence on September 12th, where he allegedly rummaged through the home owner’s purse, taking several credit cards, cash and keys to her vehicle.
Estherville woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Emmet County
A crash in Emmet County left one woman dead Sunday morning.
