Forest City, IA

KIMT

Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Forest City YMCA Asks the City Council for Funding

The Forest City Council was recently approached about helping to fund the childcare activities at the Forest City YMCA. According to the Forest City YMCA Director Bruce Mielke, his childcare program is vital to the city and its population. Mielke explained to the council that his programs are just like...
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation

ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Food Bank Benefits from Local Farmers

Farmers saw a larger crop than they expected this year and because of it, area food banks will reap the benefits. The USDA is predicting the average corn yield in Iowa this year will be 202 bushels an acre. That’s just a couple of bushels short of last year’s record.
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Missing trailer found in Dodge County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Waldorf University has new but familiar ownership

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is now under new, but very familiar, ownership. The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation has completed the purchase of the school from Columbia Southern Education Group. The change in ownership was announced in June and was finalized Friday. “We are very excited about the...
FOREST CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations

For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations. The Hartwood Inn, however, continues to remain in business, and the owner says there are six families living there now. The Iowa Department of Inspections and […] The post Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center

MASON CITY — It’s a year in jail for a man who left the BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City earlier this year. Mason City police were called to the center on the morning of October 13th to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations. On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

More information on Monday night shooting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A few more details have been released about a shooting Monday night. Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for attempted murder and first-degree theft. Tidemanson is accused of getting into a fight...
MASON CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Ledyard Woman is Latest “1440 Award” Winner

–A Ledyard woman is the latest recipient of the “1440 Citizen of the Month” award from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Roger Fisher, Diane Krosch is being honored for her amazing personality and friendliness towards others. Krosch is involved with her community and has been instrumental in organizing several fundraisers within the Community Building in Ledyard.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

The flu arrives in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has detected influenza in Cerro Gordo County. In the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, health officials say an increase in flu activity is likely. CG Public Health is reminding the public of the following flu facts:. • The time from...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 13

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City. Kali Johnson broke the Forest City school record for bowling series with a 449, helping the Indians dominate Olewein 2023 to 894. Her high game was 233 total pins.
FOREST CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
superhits1027.com

Mason City man accused of multiple burglaries at same house to plead guilty

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the same house twice. 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was accused of breaking into a southwestern Mason City residence on September 12th, where he allegedly rummaged through the home owner’s purse, taking several credit cards, cash and keys to her vehicle.
MASON CITY, IA

