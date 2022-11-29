ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: San Juan Bautista Bakery

December 2, 2022 – You know you have a local institution on your hands when it hosts the town’s visitor center inside the shop. So it goes with San Juan Bautista Bakery, which offers a bunch of other indicators it’s both an institution and a Found Treasure, starting with its old-school sign.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA

Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
MONTEREY, CA
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

Vision Quest Ranch Day Trip & Adventure Cabins

A day trip to the Vision Quest Ranch and Safari may be the closest that most of us ever get to an authentic African safari. That said, it’s easier to access than Africa, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to get there! Located in Salinas, a part of Monterey County, Vision Quest is also home to the Monterey Zoo.
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-30-22 San Francisco's new self-cleaning public toilets worry me

Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

