Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony JamesSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Student Lookout: Firefly Coffee, the Lighted Boat Parade and some holiday shopping recs
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you local goods, holiday shopping, and what you didn't know about Banana Slugs.
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: San Juan Bautista Bakery
December 2, 2022 – You know you have a local institution on your hands when it hosts the town’s visitor center inside the shop. So it goes with San Juan Bautista Bakery, which offers a bunch of other indicators it’s both an institution and a Found Treasure, starting with its old-school sign.
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Santa Clara. A 61-year-old Capitola resident was traveling north in an Acura. A 31-year-old Watsonville man was strolling on Highway 1's northbound lanes, south of park avenue.
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
montereycountyweekly.com
Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, is for sale -- but it won’t come cheap.
As Blake Matheson walks down the hallway of Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, he notes the slant of the floor, which very slightly leans downhill. But oddly, he points out as he gestures into the adobe’s bedroom, the door frames have stayed level. “As the Japanese...
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
'Coldest night of the season': Widespread 30s forecast across Bay Area
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
San Francisco ranks among the 10 most expensive cities in the world
Another California city is even more expensive to live in than San Francisco, according to a new report.
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
Salesforce may eliminate more downtown San Francisco office space in the future
The company already began eliminating office space over the summer.
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
KSBW.com
Hollister second grader doesn't ask for toys from Santa but so much more
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A "Dear Santa" letter written by a second grader in Hollister is melting hearts. Julie Neff is a second-grade teacher at Spring Grove School in Hollister. She told KSBW 8 that she's taught for 27 years and has never seen a Dear Santa letter quite like this.
daytrippen.com
Vision Quest Ranch Day Trip & Adventure Cabins
A day trip to the Vision Quest Ranch and Safari may be the closest that most of us ever get to an authentic African safari. That said, it’s easier to access than Africa, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to get there! Located in Salinas, a part of Monterey County, Vision Quest is also home to the Monterey Zoo.
A Sweet Thanksgiving Getaway In Carmel, California
After two years of being sidelined due to the pandemic, my family returned to Carmel, California over the weekend and had a wonderful time together exploring the beauty of the California Coast. A 2022 Return To Carmel, California. Can you believe that the last time we traveled to to Carmel...
The Daily 11-30-22 San Francisco's new self-cleaning public toilets worry me
Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."
