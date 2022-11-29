Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke

A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments.

The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center.

The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool house, which is located behind a house on Twin Run Road and near the 911 center, separated by a patch of woods.

Hempfield Township Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic told Channel 11 there was some confusion at first pinpointing the fire.

“We directed our efforts towards the 911 center for the smoke issue, then we got another report of another structure that was adjacent to the 911 center, and then the third report was the actual fire building,” Kovacic said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the pool house. The roof was burned and all the windows were broken.

The family was home in the main house at the time, but were not evacuated since the pool house sits at a distance away. There was an issue with a fire hydrant down the hill on Georges Station Road, but Kovacic said it did not hamper firefighting efforts.

“Early on as they charged the hydrant, there was a problem with a hydrant,” he said. “There was a fire engine there accomplishing that task and what they ended up doing is driving up another 300, 400 feet to catch another hydrant.”

The cause of the fire is still not known. The investigation is ongoing.

Kovacic said a firefighter at the scene was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency. The firefighter’s condition is not known.

©2022 Cox Media Group