What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. “The action is on the Democratic side. This district is very substantially Democratic and it’s highly highly likely that a Democrat will be elected to succeed Don McEachin,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.
Virginia hemp panel suggests tougher rules on unregulated THC products
A state task force studying the rise of unregulated cannabis products in Virginia is recommending stricter rules for businesses selling hemp-based delta-8 THC products that technically aren’t marijuana but produce a similar high when eaten or smoked. Virginia’s piecemeal approach to legalizing marijuana has led to major enforcement gaps,...
New mpox case may change how some view the virus
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
Around Virginia, transit agencies navigate the transition to electric buses
As more transit agencies in Virginia roll out electric buses to reduce environmental impacts, the need to recharge those buses throughout the day remains a chief concern. To address that challenge, officials from DASH in Alexandria and Blacksburg Transit, both early adopters of electric buses, said they are experimenting with solutions like overhead chargers and extra facilities.
VDH: High flu activity at daycare facilities, schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The seasonal wave of influenza, hitting the U.S., including Virginia, harder than in years past. Virginia health officials urged caution Thursday, just one day after the first pediatric flu death of the season was reported in southwest Virginia. “With going to school, gathering at school, coming...
Families of Virginians who died in Airbnb to take legal action
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - One month after two Virginians died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City - their families are taking legal action. WVEC reports best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall - along with another friend - died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The families are demanding...
Virginia lawmakers consider allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police know the routine when they catch a drunk driver, but what if the driver is stoned?. There is no standard test for police to find out whether someone is too high to drive quickly. The state crime commission is looking to change that. Right now,...
First pediatric flu death reported in Virginia for current flu season
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced the state’s first reported influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. The child, identified only as 5-12 years old in Virginia’s Southwest region, died from complications associated with influenza, according to VDH. The specific health district in which the child was diagnosed has not been revealed.
2022 Holiday Homes: A guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From “tacky lights” to classy displays to inflatables upon inflatables, homes across Central Virginia are once again decked out for the holiday season. We’ve received your phone calls, emails and online submissions and put together a list to help guide you through many of...
