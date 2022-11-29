ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Storms Wednesday morning, then cooler

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Toss the umbrella and the ice scraper in your bag as you head out Wednesday, and don’t forget the winter coat.

Big weather changes start early Wednesday with periods of rain, gusty winds and the threat of a few thunderstorms. Wet weather wraps up by lunchtime, but colder temperatures could set the stage for icy spots, especially after sunset. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track these big changes for your area.

