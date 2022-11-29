Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6 Ways To Protect Yourself Against 'Porch Pirates'
With all of the joy and good cheer that comes around the holidays, there is also a grinch-like problem. Unfortunately, people who are known as "porch pirates" use this shopping season as an opportunity for theft. Many of us shop online, which means our packages are delivered and left on our porches for all to see. If we can't get to them quickly enough, we leave them vulnerable to being taken. Luckily, there are some smart ways to protect yourself against these joy-robbing porch pirates.
CNET
3 Places You Should Never Put a Home Security Camera
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The appeal of security cameras is simple: You can set them and forget them until you really need them. With a few well-placed cameras, you can keep a good, remote eye on most of your home. As wireless technology has improved, security cameras have become more accessible. It's now possible to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits the needs of your home and your budget.
WESH
Cat rescued from checked suitcase enjoys big Thanksgiving meal
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cat that was foundzipped inside a checked suitcase for a flight from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16 was enjoying some much-deserved relaxation over the holiday weekend. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be...
Lunchables Gives Parents the Gift of Uninterrupted Time to Survive this Holiday Season
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- The most wonderful time of the year can quickly take a turn with stressors of purchasing the perfect gift, finding time to build and wrap the kids’ toys, remembering to hide the elf, entertaining family and friends and so much more. In fact, last season thousands of parents took to social media* expressing their biggest holiday stressors, proving it’s not always smooth sleigh-ing to be a parent this time of year. Starting today, Lunchables ®, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is giving parents the relief they deserve with the launch of new Lunchables Holiday Packs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005315/en/ Lunchables Holiday Packs feature the products kids know and love and a clever, “parents-only” re-wrapped holiday sleeve for some comedic relief. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Best Fireproof Safes Protect Your Valuables from the Worst Case Scenarios
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As much as we’d like to think that our homes are what give us privacy, you never know what can happen. While knowing how to defend yourself is important, the right accessories can be helpful in the event of an emergency. Whether that’s a natural disaster or a burglary, going that extra mile to protect your valuables is essential, especially if not all of them are insured. Items like passports, jewelry, firearms and other precious items can all be stored in a...
Shopping small this holiday can boost local businesses and find you unique gifts
Small businesses offer some of the most original, highest quality and delicious gifts. You can support your fellow entrepreneurs at the same time.
Comments / 0