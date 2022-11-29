Read full article on original website
Related
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and...
Federal Reserve Chair Says Interest Rate Hikes Will Slow Down
That's really good news for a couple of reasons.
China’s torment is a reminder of what we have | Column
In 2022, the United States conducted its 117th consecutive peaceful election (though the aftermath of the 1860 election was not). The 2022 elections were blissfully uneventful, with losers conceding gracefully. To call that a relief is a tremendous understatement, but this is no time to drop our guard. Trust in...
Comments / 0