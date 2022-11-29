ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and...
Tampa Bay Times

China’s torment is a reminder of what we have | Column

In 2022, the United States conducted its 117th consecutive peaceful election (though the aftermath of the 1860 election was not). The 2022 elections were blissfully uneventful, with losers conceding gracefully. To call that a relief is a tremendous understatement, but this is no time to drop our guard. Trust in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy