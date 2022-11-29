Jury finds Tampa man guilty for involvement in 2020 double homicide

A man involved in a 2020 double homicide was found guilty, according to an announcement from United States attorney Robert B. Handberg.

The announcement stated that a federal jury found Jy'Quale Samari Grable, 20, guilty of conspiracy, robbery and first-degree premeditated murder.

Grable is currently facing a mandatory life sentence at minimum in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2023.

Evidence and testimony during the trial alleged that on Dec. 22, 2020, Grable, Elijah Bell and Aquavious Smith drove to the Valrico Station Apartments in Brandon with the intention of robbing one of the apartments. Bell waited in the car while Grable and Smith entered the back patio of a third-floor apartment and shot the first victim in the neck, which killed him instantly. Grable then shot a second victim in the chest, leading to his death.

Neighbors heard the gunshots and saw blood dripping from the balcony around 9 p.m., and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was immediately dispatched to investigate.

Further evidence at the trial alleged that Grable later deleted calls and Snapchat messages from his phone, burned his bloody clothing and had his family dispose of the murder weapon.

Bell pleaded guilty on April 13, 2022, and Smith did the same on June 7. Both are still pending sentencing.