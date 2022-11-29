Read full article on original website
News 12
Weather to Watch: Wind-driven rain Saturday morning to impact New Jersey
New Jersey is expected to see a wet and windy start to the weekend, with warmer temperatures. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the wind and rain should last through Saturday morning and afternoon. WHAT’S NEXT: Windy and rainy Saturday ahead. Hold off on putting up holiday decorations...
News 12
Medical experts: Long Island has highest COVID-19 rates in New York
Medical experts say Long Island is seeing the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in New York. The numbers, however, may not fully reflect patients who may have gotten sick from holiday gatherings yet. Hospitals and doctors' offices are seeing more and more people coming back with a second round or...
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody.
Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings
An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say.
Headlines: Man arrested school crash, Hastings stolen car, $14,000 stolen from Ulster home
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley
WILD VIDEO: Young girl attacked by raccoon in Ashford, mom flings mammal across yard
Video shows the girl trying to shake the raccoon off unsuccessfully.
News 12
Manager: Thieves steal at least 4 catalytic converters from Freehold car dealership
Thieves have targeted a Freehold car dealership, stealing catalytic converters, according to the dealership manager. The manager of Freehold Mitsubishi on Route 9 tells News 12 New Jersey that four vehicles had their catalytic concerts cut out and stolen. The manager says that Freehold police officers are reviewing security video...
News 12
Parents expected to voice displeasure with Hendrick Hudson school system tonight
Many parents in the Hendrick Hudson school system are angry over changes made to the district’s three elementary schools this year, and it is expected they'll be voicing their opinions loud and clear at a public hearing scheduled for tonight. Big changes have been made at Hendrick Hudson's elementary...
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
