Bay City, MI

WATCH: Biden in Michigan to talk manufacturing investment boom

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
President Biden will be in Michigan November 29th— heading to Bay City to talk about the manufacturing growth happening here in the U.S.

Watch the news conference here:

President Biden, Governor Whitmer talk manufacturing investment boom from Bay City

SK Siltron CSS's Semiconductor Material Manufacturing Facility, located in Bay City, expanded its Michigan operations last year. The $300 million investment puts them in a position to quadruple production capacity over the next few years, creating 150 new positions for up to 300 news employees.

The president highlighted how this — and expansions like it— are supported by CHIPS Act incentives and his economic plan to rebuild supply chains through job creation.

SK Group, the owners of SK Siltron CSS, have committed to investing over $50 billion in the U.S. economy, including electric vehicle batteries, bio-tech, and semiconductor industries. Since 2021, over $13 billion have been invested into new private sector manufacturing ventures in Michigan alone, for a combined total of $240 billion in investments across the country.

Along with this economic boom, Biden discussed gas prices and Democrats' success in the midterm elections in Michigan.

The president was joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Congressman Dan Kildee, and other state and local leaders.

Comments / 19

Tom Burgoyne Burgoyne
3d ago

I understand he’s the president of the United States of America but he’s loosing his ability to remember or shooting off his gums about nonsense as electric cars in Michigan as batteries die in cold weather so don’t buy a paper weight of a automobile buy gasoline powered vehicles

Scot Tomkinson
3d ago

He'll step out of 'Our' Air Force One, wave, Read his cheating cards wrong, think he's in Minnesota say Hello St Paul ,Merry Easter ,don't forget on Labor Day we got to count how many women had babies,Thank you, Come on man, it's a ah thing

Mark Dyer
3d ago

don't need him in Michigan we already learned how he runs a country into the ground!!!!!!

