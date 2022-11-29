ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Collaboration Paves the Way for Important Road Construction in Pottawattamie County

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Pottawattamie County) Leaders in Pottawattamie County and the City of Underwood have created a plan to assist travelers in the west-central part of the county.

John Rasmussen, Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Engineer, says the proposed project calls for the reconstruction of Magnolia Road (G30) from Railroad Highway to the intersection of L52. The project will also include a two-way left turn lane (TWLTL) from the railroad tracks to the interstate ramps. This will require the reconstruction of the Mosquito Creek Bridge to provide an additional route and maintain two-way traffic during reconstruction.

Rasmussen credits Tina Treantos, Operations Manager for Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads, and Cindy Sorlien, Underwood’s City Administrator, for fostering the partnership.

Treantos completed the Competitive City Bridge Grant application process, with the City of Underwood as the applicant. The City was awarded up to $1.5 million, and on Tuesday, November 22nd, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors signed an agreement to utilize that grant on a joint City/ County project.

The $5.5 million project is programmed for FY24 but may be delayed until additional funding is secured. The design is in

the preliminary stages and will be shared at public meetings once plans are more adequately developed. Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department encourages residents to subscribe to the Road Notification System. The Road Notification System provides advanced warning of projects and project completion updates for County residents. Subscribe at: https://www.iceasb.org/road-notifications/subscribe/.

