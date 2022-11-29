Democrats Running Out of Time to Pass an Assault Weapons Ban

President Biden and Congressional Democrats are running out of time to pass an assault weapons ban.

With only three weeks left in a lame-duck session, it's going to be an uphill battle to secure enough Republican support to pass gun-related legislation. Still, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president meant it when he said Thursday that he would keep fighting for a ban on assault weapons.

“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value, zero, none,” Biden said while visiting a firehouse in Nantucket, MA.

Jean-Pierre clarified that statement Monday after critics pointed out the president himself is protected by U.S. Secret Service members who carry semiautomatic handguns.

"He was talking about assault weapons, that's what he was talking about,” Jean-Pierre explained during a White House briefing.

Some Democrats like Senator Chris Murphy have voiced their doubts about the likelihood of passing legislation before the end of the session. Murphy says they don't have the 60 votes needed to advance a bill.