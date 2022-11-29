ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Christmas in Middleburg

Washington ABC7 — Christmas in Middleburg returns to Northern Virginia where there will be caroling, a parade, and all kinds of holiday fun for the whole family. Doug and Michelle Mitchell, the Organizers were here and told us all about all the festive fun.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WJLA

DC sports teams raise more than $100,000 to help combat DMV gun violence

WASHINGTON (7News) — Several D.C. sports teams including the Capitals, Commanders, and Nationals partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety to donate more than $100,000 to Washington nonprofits. The donation went directly from the organization's community safety fund to The TraRon Center and Yaay Me, Inc. for community-based violence intervention...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

USPS mail carrier robbed, gun brandished in Landover, Md., USPS says

LANDOVER, Md. (7News) — A USPS letter carrier was robbed in Landover, Md. Friday afternoon, a USPS spokesperson announced. At approximately 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive, a man allegedly showed a firearm to the USPS employee and proceeded to rob the employee. The man...
LANDOVER, MD
WJLA

Comcast awarded 100 DC small businesses with a $10,000 grant

Comcast awarded 100 DC small businesses owned by women and/or people of color with a $10,000 grant, totaling $1 million! Check out our interview with a recipient of the #ComcastRISE Investment Fund: Elisa Bennaton, Founder of The Ministry – an independent, specialty coffee and wine bar located in DC.
WJLA

VDOT Winter Preparations

Washington ABC7 — Last year, we saw one of the worst back-ups on I-95 after a snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow in some spots. Now the Virginia's Department of Transportation is preparing early to prevent it from happening again. Ellen Kamilakis, a Representative with VDOT explained all the preparations that are being made for this upcoming winter.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Metro announces new holiday-wrapped buses and trains

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- at least for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority!. Metro on Tuesday announced its new holiday-wrapped buses and trains. "When you spot one, join in our festive little game (details to follow!)," Metro tweeted. Metro General Manager...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

New GreenDrop location to open in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday a new GreenDrop donation center will open in Manassas. The opening ceremony will take place in its new location, the Shops at County Center parking lot. Representatives from the county, including the Prince William Chamber, Board of County Supervisors, and more...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Youngkin shares progress and plans for forestry, agriculture industries

(WSET) — The pandemic devastated some of Virginia's top industries--agriculture and forestry--but both are making a comeback with new progress already as they surge forward. On November 30 Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to hundreds of farmers at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention about the two industries. Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Case of avian influenza confirmed at Maryland farm, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed at a Washington County farm, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA). The MDA, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed poultry tested positive for H5N1. State officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD

