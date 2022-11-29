Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
WJLA
9-year-old leukemia survivor hosts holiday toy drive at Inova Children's Hospital
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — In 2019, 7News told you about then-6-year-old Poppy Sellier and her Lego Express. Poppy collected and delivered hundreds of Lego sets to children at Inova Children’s Hospital during the holidays -- the hospital where she battled acute myeloid leukemia. Friday, Poppy, now 9, partnered...
WJLA
MPD deploys more than 100 recruits, cadets to keep DC safe during holiday season
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday released their safety plan for this holiday season. Police Chief Robert Contee announced the deployment of more than 100 MPD recruits and cadets for safety in neighborhoods and along business corridors during the holiday season.
WJLA
Christmas in Middleburg
Washington ABC7 — Christmas in Middleburg returns to Northern Virginia where there will be caroling, a parade, and all kinds of holiday fun for the whole family. Doug and Michelle Mitchell, the Organizers were here and told us all about all the festive fun.
WJLA
DC sports teams raise more than $100,000 to help combat DMV gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — Several D.C. sports teams including the Capitals, Commanders, and Nationals partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety to donate more than $100,000 to Washington nonprofits. The donation went directly from the organization's community safety fund to The TraRon Center and Yaay Me, Inc. for community-based violence intervention...
WJLA
As DC considers free bus service, Alexandria touts success of its 2021 move to 'fare-free'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — This week, some D.C. Council members announced they are introducing legislation that would make Metro bus service free in the District. But when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tweeted that D.C. will be "the first major city in the US to provide free bus service", Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson was quick to respond.
WJLA
USPS mail carrier robbed, gun brandished in Landover, Md., USPS says
LANDOVER, Md. (7News) — A USPS letter carrier was robbed in Landover, Md. Friday afternoon, a USPS spokesperson announced. At approximately 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive, a man allegedly showed a firearm to the USPS employee and proceeded to rob the employee. The man...
WJLA
17 MCFRS recruits graduate training as department deals with retention, hiring challenges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County firefighters and first responders have been extremely taxed recently with some high-profile events, from a building explosion to a plane crash and of course all the emergencies in between. The reality is, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, like so many...
WJLA
DC leaders to propose bill for free Metro bus service starting in July of 2023
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Council members will introduce advanced emergency legislation next week for free Metro bus service in the District beginning in mid-2023. Leaders are proposing free buses for commuters with extended overnight hours on the city's 12 major routes. Two bills, including an amended version of "Metro...
WJLA
AG Racine sues tax preparation company over 'misleading' cash incentive program
WASHINGTON (7News) — Liberty Tax Service is being sued by D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine. The lawsuit claims at least four Liberty Tax Service locations in D.C. participated in a $50 “Cash In A Flash” incentive program starting as early as 2015, that resulted in extra charges for customers.
WJLA
Comcast awarded 100 DC small businesses with a $10,000 grant
Comcast awarded 100 DC small businesses owned by women and/or people of color with a $10,000 grant, totaling $1 million! Check out our interview with a recipient of the #ComcastRISE Investment Fund: Elisa Bennaton, Founder of The Ministry – an independent, specialty coffee and wine bar located in DC.
WJLA
Facebook scam victim: 'They had taken my tax money, my Christmas money for grandchildren'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A new scam on Facebook has already cost one grandmother in Florida a fortune. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say an imposter is urging people to apply for a grant and get big bucks. Jane, 73, said she fell victim...
WJLA
DC Councilman calls for vote to reject Bowser's pick for 911 call center director | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — In a stunning move Thursday, D.C. Councilman Charles Allen said he will be asking the City Council to reject the appointment of controversial 911 call center director Karima Holmes to the position permanently. This announcement has been 160 days in the making and came down to...
WJLA
VDOT Winter Preparations
Washington ABC7 — Last year, we saw one of the worst back-ups on I-95 after a snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow in some spots. Now the Virginia's Department of Transportation is preparing early to prevent it from happening again. Ellen Kamilakis, a Representative with VDOT explained all the preparations that are being made for this upcoming winter.
WJLA
Metro announces new holiday-wrapped buses and trains
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- at least for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority!. Metro on Tuesday announced its new holiday-wrapped buses and trains. "When you spot one, join in our festive little game (details to follow!)," Metro tweeted. Metro General Manager...
WJLA
DC Council could vote down the mayor's pick to lead the city's 911 call center
WASHINGTON (7News) — The battle is heating up between the D.C. mayor and city council over her recommended leader of the city's 911 system. Councilmembers said they won't approve the mayor's recommendation, who is the controversial acting director, Karima Holmes. The mayor says it's not fair. “I nominated Karima...
WJLA
New GreenDrop location to open in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday a new GreenDrop donation center will open in Manassas. The opening ceremony will take place in its new location, the Shops at County Center parking lot. Representatives from the county, including the Prince William Chamber, Board of County Supervisors, and more...
WJLA
Youngkin shares progress and plans for forestry, agriculture industries
(WSET) — The pandemic devastated some of Virginia's top industries--agriculture and forestry--but both are making a comeback with new progress already as they surge forward. On November 30 Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to hundreds of farmers at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention about the two industries. Youngkin...
WJLA
Case of avian influenza confirmed at Maryland farm, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed at a Washington County farm, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA). The MDA, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed poultry tested positive for H5N1. State officials...
WJLA
'Aged to perfection:' Montgomery County woman celebrates 105th birthday
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — 105 years of life called for a big celebration Wednesday morning as Montgomery County woman, Bessie Ruskin, celebrated with a birthday party. Ruskin proudly wore her crown and a sash that read "aged to perfection." “Happy birthday to you,” the crowd sang. Ruskin celebrated...
WJLA
Montgomery County leaders aim to prevent pedestrian deaths with 'Vision Zero Initiative'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Last month, Montgomery County completed its bikeway construction along a portion of Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda. The bikeway is separated from the roadway to protect bike riders and prevent pedestrian fatalities, officials said. On Wednesday morning, County Executive Marc Elrich joined Police Chief Marcus...
