Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. – A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on...
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
Shoplifter attacks employee with crowbar, sets their car on fire: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shoplifter is facing assault and arson charges after attempting to hit a store employee with a crowbar, then setting their car on fire. William Robert Olson, 47, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree arson from an incident at a Dollar Tree store on Sept. 26, 2022.
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
Woman found dead in Moorhead home with traumatic injuries
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle. Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found […]
Moorhead Police Asking For Public’s Help in Death Investigation
MOORHEAD (WJON News) -- Police in Moorhead are asking for the public's help with a murder investigation. Investigators are looking for 25-year-old James Kollie Junior, who may be driving the victim's black 2016 Honda Pilot. A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries. Moorhead...
Minnesota Tinder Date Turns Into Police Pursuit
A Minnesota woman is regretting that she "swiped right" after she became involved in a police chase during a Tinder date. I'm sure the date started with the best of intentions. Maybe a nice dinner then the two would hop on the back of the suspect's Honda motorcycle for a nice cruise around town.
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Red Lake man gets 12 years for murder of his cousin
A 38-year-old Red Lake man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of his cousin. Ralph Edward Cloud, Jr. killed Allen Smith in the victim's Red Lake Indian Reservation home on Sept. 12, 2020. Charges stated that Cloud was "concerned about a relationship between his wife...
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
Minnesota man accused of assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman in Dawson County
LEXINGTON, NE — A Minnesota man is charged with several offenses after police say he assaulted the mother of his child and possibly burned her immigration paperwork. According to court documents, the events occurred on the morning of November 23rd when authorities were dispatched to a woman’s home just east of Lexington.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Fargo police searching for missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. 23-year-old Salacia Jewett last contacted family and friends from a hotel on November 19th. Police believe she may be driving a black BMW. Jewett is 5’6 and 120 pounds...
St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Police say threat of school violence found at WF High School deemed not credible
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A threat found on a locker room wall at West Fargo High School has been deemed not credible. West Fargo Police say a School Resource Officer quickly responded on the evening of November 30; and after a thorough investigation, found no credible threat.
