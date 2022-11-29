Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Dangerous wind gusts expected today and tonight across central Illinois
(WAND Weather) — Gusts of 50 miles-per-hour are possible this afternoon into early Saturday morning. Today, those winds will be warm and southerly. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low-to-mid-50s. Strong winds switch to the northwest tonight and colder air blows in with lows in the 20s.
25newsnow.com
Much colder today!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Temperatures are running 10°-15° colder out the door this morning as compared to yesterday and are in the mid 20s across central Illinois. Wind chills have dipped into the low teens and upper single digits in spots, as winds have remained quite breezy through the overnight hours. You’ll want the winter coat throughout the day, as temperatures will only climb a few degrees, into the low 30s this afternoon. Westerly winds will sustain between 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Peak wind chills will only be in the low 20s. Brrr!
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Colder air rushing into Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe on the roads this holiday season
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ahead of the holiday season, police say to be safe on the roads. Since Tuesday, there have been five fatal crashes in Central Illinois, including three on Wednesday. One near the Peoria Civic Center involved a pedestrian. The rest were spread across Peoria, rural Tazewell County and the Twin Cities.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
Effingham Radio
Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home
Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
NBCMontana
Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
25newsnow.com
Buffalo (Bison) farming in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - We’ve been up in the air so now let’s go to the barnyard and talk to Dan Davis of Gravity Farms LLC in Pontiac about farming buffalo. My wife and family and I were looking for something fun to do about five or six years ago -- we stumbled on another buffalo farm in Indiana that offers tours and we went that Saturday for a Hayride tour, started becoming regular customers and we caught the bison bug shortly thereafter.
wglt.org
Past Bloomington arena management blamed for premature heating and cooling expenses
Bloomington's city manager said the heating and cooling units at Grossinger Motors Arena should have lasted four to nine years longer than they have. The cost to replace the units at the arena and Bloomington Ice Center will be $5 million to $8 million. City Manager Tim Gleason said there have been a lot of internal conversations about why.
1470 WMBD
Investigation into illness outbreak at Washington Monical’s Pizza continues
WASHINGTON, Ill. – We’re starting to learn what it is that might have caused people to feel ill after eating at the Monical’s Pizza location in Washington within the last week or so. The Tazewell County Health Department says so far, laboratory tests have confirmed at least...
Comments / 0