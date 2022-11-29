Read full article on original website
Related
West Michigan Native & NFL Superstar Kirk Cousins Announces Grand Rapids Football Camp
One of West Michigan's best-known athletes may be in the middle of his NFL season, but it's been announced he'll be returning to Michigan in the summer for a one-day youth football camp. Kirk Cousins is well-known in Michigan and is a current NFL player with the Minnesota Vikings. He...
The Battle Over Breakfast: Where To Watch USA v. Netherlands
I think it's only right to travel to Holland to watch the Dutch and the Americans battle in the knock out round of the World Cup soccer tournament. The Netherlands Takes On Team USA In Qatar Saturday Morning. The many residents of Dutch heritage in West Michigan are facing a...
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
Rosa Parks Circle Open For Skating Thursday, December 1st
After a delay due to warm weather, the skating rink at Rosa Parks Circle will officially open for the season December 1. Sunny Skies Delayed The Opening Of The Skating Season. Usually, the skating season downtown at Rosa Parks Circle opens up Thanksgiving weekend, but a warm spell and sunny skies delayed the re-opening of the rink until this weekend.
West Michigan is Home to the Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the Entire State
Can you believe 2022 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!. This year we saw cutthroat political campaigns, the end of ArtPrize, and sadly a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan. However, 2022 also brought us a great Growlers victory, a new Vernor's flavor, and a flood of new businesses to the west Michigan area.
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Need To Cry? These Are The Best Places In Grand Rapids To Sob It Out
Winter is here in Grand Rapids, which means you may be already feeling the very real effects of Seasonal Affective Depression or SAD. And while some people may tell you to "tough it out" and "suck it up", sometimes it just feels better to cry it out. So maybe you...
MSP Looking For Suspects Who Shot At Cars On US-131
Driving on Michigan roads is already dangerous. You have to dodge potholes, deer, distracted drivers, and of course everything that Mother Nature throws your way. But two drivers on US-131 near Grand Rapids had to deal with something even scarier - getting shot at!. Where Were The Cars Shot?. The...
Scam Alert: Someone is Pretending to Be Kalamazoo State Theatre
It's unfortunate that this kind of warning still has to be issued but, here we are. Two days ago, November 28, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a Facebook post that seems to indicate that someone is contacting locals and trying to gather personal information while pretending to represent the theater. Their...
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
The City of Grand Rapids Wants You to Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights
Thanksgiving has come and gone, so if you celebrate Christmas, you're probably busting out the boxes full of decorations and lights to decorate your yard and home for the season. Hopefully, you tested that strand of lights before you got up on the ladder, because it seems like the most...
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
This West Michigan Businessman Made A $100,000 Donation To The Jamestown Library
There are updates about the Patmos Library in Jamestown. If you recognize the name, it is due to all of the news coverage since they lost their funding because of their millage. There was controversy after community members wanted to get rid of certain books that have queer relationships, such...
Can You Recycle These 5 Holiday Items In Grand Rapids?
Now that Thanksgiving is over it's time to celebrate the Christmas season, and that means lots and lots of things will be coming into your house and eventually leaving in the garage or recycling. You might be wondering if you can throw certain things out or if you have to...
The Iconic Moelker Orchard Closes For Good After 115 Years
Sad news for everyone who loves and has visited Moelker Orchards!. After 115 years, Moelker Orchards is closing for good. The Moelker Family announced it on their Facebook page. "Our Market and Old Bell Bakery are closing permanently as of December 23, 2022. We will be putting the farm up...
Grand Rapids Police Ask for Help Locating Man Missing Since September
Grand Rapids Police are asking for help locating 56-year-old Donald Hunnicutt who has not been seen by his family since September 2022. Mr. Hunnicutt was last seen in Kentwood near 44th Street SE and Bowen Blvd on September 3, 2022. According to police, he his family filed a missing persons...
Some Bunny Need Love! Will You Open Your Home?
Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets--and what Lola wants is a furever home for the holidays! This buttery soft bun is a beautiful rex mix, and at just 1 year old, she’s got lots of years to spend with you!. Her foster mom says "Y'all know those candies sour patch...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0