Rosa Parks Circle Open For Skating Thursday, December 1st

After a delay due to warm weather, the skating rink at Rosa Parks Circle will officially open for the season December 1. Sunny Skies Delayed The Opening Of The Skating Season. Usually, the skating season downtown at Rosa Parks Circle opens up Thanksgiving weekend, but a warm spell and sunny skies delayed the re-opening of the rink until this weekend.
MSP Looking For Suspects Who Shot At Cars On US-131

Driving on Michigan roads is already dangerous. You have to dodge potholes, deer, distracted drivers, and of course everything that Mother Nature throws your way. But two drivers on US-131 near Grand Rapids had to deal with something even scarier - getting shot at!. Where Were The Cars Shot?. The...
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?

Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
