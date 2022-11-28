ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paynesville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023

The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
SARTELL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
COLD SPRING, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Astronaut To Visit SJU

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The astronaut that holds the record for the longest continuous time in space will be at St. John’s University Tuesday. Mark Vande Hei, a 1989 graduate of St. John’s University, served on the International Space Station for 355 consecutive days from April 2021, until March 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sartell to Hold Public Hearing On New THC Ordinance

SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will hold a public hearing Monday establishing an ordinance in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. Staff has been working with other area cities on creating consistent licensing and rules since the city approved a THC moratorium back in July, which expires at the end of this year.
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Tools Stolen in Waite Park; Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a burglary from a garage on the 500 block of 3rd Street South where two tool boxes were taken along with various tools. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says one of them is described as a dark gray Mastercraft tool box with oil wrenches, metric and standard wrenches, gear puller, a hack saw, a torque wrench and standard sockets. The other tool box is a red Craftsman that includes an air chisel and wrench.
WAITE PARK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday

FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
FOLEY, MN
kvsc.org

41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County

A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy