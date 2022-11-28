Read full article on original website
The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The astronaut that holds the record for the longest continuous time in space will be at St. John’s University Tuesday. Mark Vande Hei, a 1989 graduate of St. John’s University, served on the International Space Station for 355 consecutive days from April 2021, until March 2022.
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A vacant building along Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids has been renovated into a part photography studio and part event space. Jennifer Kenning is the owner of the business called Curate at 20 North Benton Drive. PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO. The front room closest to the street...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County officials confirm the results of the election. The Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says they've just completed the Post-Election Review process. This process is a hand count of the ballots for the U.S. Representative and Governor's race. The ballots are hand-counted to make sure the...
SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will hold a public hearing Monday establishing an ordinance in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. Staff has been working with other area cities on creating consistent licensing and rules since the city approved a THC moratorium back in July, which expires at the end of this year.
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids bakery has temporarily closed following a small fire. Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery owner Jessi Brinkman says when they arrived to the business Thanksgiving morning, they found the room filled with smoke from a basket of laundry they had dried the night before.
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School District took swift action after reports of a potential threat at the school Tuesday. High School Principal Ryan Hauge says an unsubstantiated social media post indicated there was a potential threat to ROCORI schools. Hauge says the post was based on information...
Waite Park Police is reporting a burglary from a garage on the 500 block of 3rd Street South where two tool boxes were taken along with various tools. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says one of them is described as a dark gray Mastercraft tool box with oil wrenches, metric and standard wrenches, gear puller, a hack saw, a torque wrench and standard sockets. The other tool box is a red Craftsman that includes an air chisel and wrench.
FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
PEASE (WJON News) - Students at Community Christian School in Pease had a fun way to celebrate a holiday food drive. The student ambassadors at Community Christian School organized a food drive from November 14th through the 18th, collecting 538 boxes of cereal to donate to the Milaca Area Food Pantry.
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Officer Tom Decker's death. In 2012, Decker was conducting a welfare check near a downtown Cold Spring bar when he was ambushed, shot and killed. Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says that day put a...
Pictures on Santa's lap can happen any year, this year switch things up and get your kid's Christmas photos taken with The Grinch. On December 3rd the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are making the trip from Whoville to Sauk Centre for a Grinchmas celebration at The Zone Nutrition. Ho,...
A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch in central Minnesota Sunday night. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was traveling east on 17th Street in Palmer Township at around 7:15 p.m. As he neared the intersection...
A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
