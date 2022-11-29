Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Pure Storage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) _ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $17.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share. The results fell...
MySanAntonio
Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $5.01 billion. The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.64 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by...
MySanAntonio
Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $913.9 million. The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations....
Within Fair Isaac Is a Fast-Growing SaaS Business
Fair Isaac is known for creating the widely used FICO score. But it also has a thriving software-as-a-service business.
Comments / 0