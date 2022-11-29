Read full article on original website
Ambarella: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $19.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 24 cents per share.
Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $5.01 billion. The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.64 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by...
Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.37 billion. The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $4.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.28 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
