On today's show, how the Church of God in Christ shaped the life of Cavlin White Jr., the associate dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. Plus, after right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, a Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize. Also, the Arkansas Future Caucus will host discussion tomorrow in Bentonville and more.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO