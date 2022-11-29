Read full article on original website
kuaf.com
VA Program for Veterans Mental Health Launches, Twitter's Misinformation Policy and Friday's News Wrap
On today's episode, a Veterans Affairs program starts to combat loneliness among veterans. The trial on Arkansas trans youth medical care ends, and a public health official advises people to not use Twitter as a source of medical information. Plus, the history of women in the state legislature, weekend plans and more.
kuaf.com
Trial on Arkansas Trans Youth Care Ban Comes to a Close
Friday's news wrap features reporting on the final day of testimony in the trial challenging Arkansas' ban on gender-confirming care for transgender youth. The third case of avian influenza is confirmed in a backyard hobby flock. State officials and EducationSuperHighway are developing programs to address broadband affordability.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' Future Caucus, Starbucks Location Unionizes and More
On today's show, how the Church of God in Christ shaped the life of Cavlin White Jr., the associate dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. Plus, after right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, a Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize. Also, the Arkansas Future Caucus will host discussion tomorrow in Bentonville and more.
