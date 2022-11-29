ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kuaf.com

Trial on Arkansas Trans Youth Care Ban Comes to a Close

Friday's news wrap features reporting on the final day of testimony in the trial challenging Arkansas' ban on gender-confirming care for transgender youth. The third case of avian influenza is confirmed in a backyard hobby flock. State officials and EducationSuperHighway are developing programs to address broadband affordability.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Future Caucus, Starbucks Location Unionizes and More

On today's show, how the Church of God in Christ shaped the life of Cavlin White Jr., the associate dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. Plus, after right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, a Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize. Also, the Arkansas Future Caucus will host discussion tomorrow in Bentonville and more.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy