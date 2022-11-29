Read full article on original website
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Energy bills: 'We cut back but are paying three times as much'
Amy Appleyard had been paying £136 a month to heat and light her home. Knowing that energy bills would rise in the autumn, she and her family had cut back on how much power they were using. But they were shocked to be told that their monthly direct debit...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's deterioration was unexpected, fellow nurse tells jury
A colleague of nurse Lucy Letby has told a court she was surprised when she came back from a break to find a baby suddenly getting urgent treatment. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature girl, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
Refinery29
I’m Dreading Christmas Because Of The Cost Of Living Crisis
While the cost of living crisis carries on, young women all over the country are worrying about the expenses associated with the upcoming festive season. For many, the 'most wonderful time of the year' will be anything but as they struggle with travel, presents, elaborate meals, celebratory parties and family visits, all of which come with a hefty – and unattainable – price tag.
Half a million vulnerable households miss out on help with energy bills
Exclusive: Labour says ministers have been told repeatedly that people with prepayment meters are not getting enough support
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
BBC
Woman's hidden name found on 8th Century religious manuscript
A woman's name, faintly scratched and almost invisible to the naked eye, has been detected on the pages of a 1,300-year-old religious manuscript. The word "Eadburg" was discovered in the margins of the 8th Century copy of a biblical text. University of Leicester PhD student Jessica Hodgkinson made the unexpected...
BBC
Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered
A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence. Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey. Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn...
School leaders report rise in pupils not on free meals going hungry
More than half of school leaders in England are seeing more pupils who cannot afford a meal at lunchtime yet are not eligible for free school meals, according to a survey. Research by the Sutton Trust, an educational charity, found clear signs that the cost of living crisis was increasingly affecting young people’s education, with a growing number of pupils arriving at school tired, cold and hungry.
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
Cost of living: Vicar left in tears over community's food poverty
A vicar who has been brought to tears by the poverty in his community is one of hundreds of people in Wales providing free Christmas Day meals to those who may otherwise go without. St Peter's in Holywell, Flintshire, hosts free meals every Monday and will feed about 80 on...
