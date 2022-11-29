Local nonprofits are asking for your help this Giving Tuesday

November 29 is Giving Tuesday and local nonprofits are asking for your help to support their missions. All of them heavily rely on community donations.

One of the nonprofits asking for donations is the Community Resource Center , the only hub in Middle Tennessee for hygiene kits. Specifically, they're looking to fill their highest monthly request ever in December.

A social media post from CRC said they’ve received requests almost 200,000 items for next month alone which include supplies like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes and soap.

Donations help stock up their shelves to meet the growing need from organizations in the mid-state. Thanks to a generous donor all donations on Tuesday will be matched up to $5,000. The goal is to raise $10, 000.

Nashville Humane Association is also looking for helping to expand its low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics to a monthly service next year.

With the four clinics they held this year, almost 400 families were helped and more than 1,000 microchips and vaccines were given out. NHA said they've matched funds and are hoping to raise $40,000.

This comes at a time when online Black Friday sales set a record of $9.12 billion in spending.

