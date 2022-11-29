ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pact: British TV Exports To U.S. Fall By 11% But Overall Distribution Market Returns To Pre-Pandemic Levels

British TV exports to the U.S. fell by 11% last year, offset by a rise in major European nations, Canada and Australia.

Indie trade body Pact ’s latest TV Exports Report found that UK distributor revenues from the U.S. still dominated, comprising around one-third of all revenues, but they declined by 11% to £510M ($612M). Growth shot up in the prior year by 25%, when the likes of MasterChef and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? landed in the U.S.

“The decline of the U.S. market has been offset by very strong growth in a number of markets, most notably in Europe,” the report stressed, with the value of the overall UK TV international exports market returning to the pre-pandemic level of £1.5BN. This year, the likes of BBC One drama SAS: Rogue Heroes has been acquired by U.S. streamer MGM+.

Growth in the Nordics, Germany and The Netherlands respectively was just shy of the 50% mark each, with total revenues in the first two almost hitting £100M and The Netherlands shooting up to £36M. Canada rose 32% to £92M and Australia 25% to £118M.

Elsewhere, the survey of UK distributors saw almost all (92%) say increased costs of production will have an impact on the distribution of UK content over the next year, rising from 69% the prior year, while lack of financing support from commissioners doubled to 85%.

In September , a similar Pact producers report showed the UK’s lowest level of international TV revenues for five years, while spend from the streamers dropped by £50M.

