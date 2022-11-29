ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester police officer killed in auto accident

YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
YONKERS, NY
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?

Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
SHELTON, CT
News 12

Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
