Bristol Press
Five people taken to hospital following car crash in Southington involving wheel chair van from local group home
SOUTHINGTON – Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a two-car crash involving a wheelchair van from a local group home. Firefighters said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11:36 a.m., in the area of West Street and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester police officer killed in auto accident
YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?
Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
News 12
Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
22-Year-Old Faces Reckless Driving, Other Charges In Connection To Fatal North Canaan Crash
A 22-year-old from the region was arrested for reckless driving and other charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed a 58-year-old man. The crash took place in Litchfield County on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, on Route 44, in the town of North Canaan. According to Connecticut State Police,...
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound...
NECN
Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot Found in Puerto Rico
The suspect in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury grocery store in September has been located in Puerto Rico and he has been brought back to Connecticut, according to police. The victim, 26-year-old Jordan Savage, was shot in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
Woman killed in Cross River hit-and-run
Lewisboro police say she was shopping at Green Way Market in Orchard Square shopping center Thursday night when the incident occurred.
Police Investigating Incident At Cross River Shopping Center Parking Lot
Police are actively investigating an incident that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, in Cross River in the parking lot of the Orchard Square Shopping Center at 20 North Salem Rd. (Route 121), according to Lewisboro Police.
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
Woman, Age 27, Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Attempted Stop In Rye, Police Say
A Connecticut woman is in trouble for leading authorities on a chase after they attempted to pull her over in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 8:45 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound in Rye for a traffic violation. After the vehicle failed to stop, a chase began, according to New York State Police.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Police nab suspected ‘Route 91 Bandit’ in Conn. robbery
30-year-old Taylor Dziczek was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with bank robbery.
Boy, 16, Struck, Seriously Injured By Pickup In New Milford
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in New Milford, authorities confirmed. The boy was apparently headed across Madison Avenue at River Road when he was struck by the utility company vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Clancy said.
State police: Southbury neighborhood targeted with white supremacist leaflets
State Police with Troop A confirm neighbors reported discovering the white supremacist literature in sandwich bags in their driveway and on their porches last month.
