Overnight fire displaces five adults, 11 children in Dorchester
BOSTON — An overnight fire has displaced five adults and 11 children in Dorchester. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. According to the Boston Fire Department the fire happened around 4 a.m. There are no injuries to report. The...
Two men charged in connection with the violent armed robbery of bank on Martha’s Vineyard
BOSTON — Two men have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17, armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury wearing dark-colored clothing and matching white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker
A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street around 4 a.m., and was quickly extinguished by firefighters,...
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
No injuries reported after early morning fire leaves 16 displaced in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five adults and eleven children were left without a home early Friday morning after a fire broke out in Dorchester. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews were first called to Lucerne Street around 4 a.m. where they were able to quickly put out the blaze.
2 men charged in connection with dispute in Dartmouth that triggered Amber Alert
DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges in connection with an incident in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert and a frantic search for a mother and child, officials said. Officers responding to a report of several people arguing on Tucker Road around 11:22 a.m. learned that...
AMBER Alert canceled after mother, 6-month-old found following abduction in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have canceled an AMBER Alert after they say a mother and child were located and a suspect was in custody following a reported abduction. In an update, MSP said all parties that were the subject of the alert had been found in Fall...
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
2 men to face federal charges in armed Martha's Vineyard bank heist
BOSTON — Two men were charged Friday in federal court in Boston in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery. The...
Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"
BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
Boston’s Jamall Copeland pleads guilty to robbing Cambridge TD Bank
A Boston man pleaded guilty Friday morning to robbing a TD Bank in Cambridge earlier this year only four months after he was released from state prison. Jamall Copeland, 49, walked into the bank on April 27 just before 2 p.m., asked a teller about opening an account, and then handed the person a note reading “Give up all Hundreds! AN 50′s Robbery!” court documents said. He was indicted in June on one count of bank robbery, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
Boston is the rattiest city in the nation
We did it, Boston. We have the most rodent sightings in the entire country. Driving the news: Boston is the rattiest city in the nation, according to 2021 American Housing Survey data that ranked metro regions by the number of rodent sightings inside homes. With 21.6% of respondents reporting rodent...
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
Police investigation underway in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marshfield Wednesday morning. Multiple local and state cruisers were seen parked in a neighborhood on Gotham Hill Drive. Several officers were also seen walking around with flashlights. Police appeared to be focusing on one residence in particular, going up and...
Boston Police confirm remains of four infants discovered in South Boston condo
SOUTH BOSTON — We are learning more information about a disturbing discovery inside a South Boston condo. After initially finding a baby in a freezer, investigators say they discovered there were more. Boston police are calling this a homicide investigation. But we now know, according to police, the remains...
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
“Give up all Hundreds! AN 50’s Robbery!” Suspect pled guilty to robbing Cambridge bank
A man from Boston pleaded guilty in connection with the robbery of a TD Bank branch in Cambridge.
