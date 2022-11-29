ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Two men charged in connection with the violent armed robbery of bank on Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON — Two men have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17, armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury wearing dark-colored clothing and matching white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker

A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street around 4 a.m., and was quickly extinguished by firefighters,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
WHITMAN, MA
whdh.com

Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
ACTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man

A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
WINTHROP, MA
WCVB

CBS Boston

Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"

BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s Jamall Copeland pleads guilty to robbing Cambridge TD Bank

A Boston man pleaded guilty Friday morning to robbing a TD Bank in Cambridge earlier this year only four months after he was released from state prison. Jamall Copeland, 49, walked into the bank on April 27 just before 2 p.m., asked a teller about opening an account, and then handed the person a note reading “Give up all Hundreds! AN 50′s Robbery!” court documents said. He was indicted in June on one count of bank robbery, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Axios

Boston is the rattiest city in the nation

We did it, Boston. We have the most rodent sightings in the entire country. Driving the news: Boston is the rattiest city in the nation, according to 2021 American Housing Survey data that ranked metro regions by the number of rodent sightings inside homes. With 21.6% of respondents reporting rodent...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marshfield Wednesday morning. Multiple local and state cruisers were seen parked in a neighborhood on Gotham Hill Drive. Several officers were also seen walking around with flashlights. Police appeared to be focusing on one residence in particular, going up and...
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
BOSTON, MA

