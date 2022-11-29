Read full article on original website
Four Workplace Trends for 2023
Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
MCCC Opens Innovative Wellness Center in Pottstown to Help Students Succeed
The Sensory Room is a space to decompress, unplug, and relax. The room has calming lighting and textures, a variety of seating options, and cleanable multi-sensory equipment, comfort objects, fidget toys, etc. MCCC’s most recent innovation is its new Wellness Center – a centralized tiered system of wellness resources to...
DeSales to Hold Executive Healthcare Leadership Information Session
DeSales University is hosting a virtual information session on Healthcare Leadership and Management programs. On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 PM, the session will cover the DeSales Executive Leadership Certificate or the MBA with a Healthcare concentration. Attending the session allows those interested to get their application fees waived. Attendees...
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
