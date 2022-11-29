A primary dealer is a financial institution, usually a commercial bank or an investment bank, involved in the sale and purchase of government securities. Primary dealers serve an important role in the auctions of sovereign debt via open market operations, which refers to the purchase and sale of government securities in the open market. For example, when a central bank sells bonds, a primary dealer buys the bonds (usually on behalf of a client) and thus becomes a counterparty. Conversely, when the central bank seeks to buy bonds, a primary dealer serves as seller.

32 MINUTES AGO