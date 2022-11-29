Read full article on original website
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 3
The Downtown Stroll and Lighted Parade will be held Dec. 8 in Downtown Bryan. The parade, featuring floats, vehicles, fire engines and more, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue and heads south before turning onto 28th Street and back north on Main Street. Admission is free.
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 1
The annual Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin on University Drive at Polo Road in College Station and turn north on Texas Avenue to Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan. Reveille X will lead the parade, which draws a big crowd so get to your viewing spot plenty of time before the event begins.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora resigns
A&M Consolidated head football coach and campus athletics coordinator Lee Fedora resigned Friday morning, a week after leading his alma mater to a sixth straight playoff appearance. “It was really a tough decision, because I care about these kids,” Fedora said. “I love them. Like I told them, I’ll still...
Thousands gather to see lights during 2022 Christmas in the Park
Bryan resident Brittany McBride and her children, along with family friends, enjoyed Christmas in the Park on Friday night at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. With the year nearly over, McBride said she is excited for the holidays and wants to enjoy them with her family and...
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Three Aggies named to Texas A&M’s journalism hall of honor
Texas A&M’s Former Journalism Students Association named three inductees to its 2023 Hall of Honor class on Wednesday. The inductees are John P. Lopez, Class of 1984; Loren Steffy, Class of 1986; and the late Kathryn Greenwade, Class of 1988. These awardees will be honored at an on-campus reception on Friday, March 3, 2023.
American Guild of Organists
The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present the first of three Advent recitals at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. The music of the season will be performed by members of the local chapter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
Bryan High aims to make spirits bright with Electric Light Orchestra concert
Members of the Bryan High School orchestra are delighted to bring the holiday spirit to the community during the Electric Light Orchestra concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the BISD Performing Arts Center. In addition to holiday classics, the orchestra will be performing with the accompaniment of a light show...
College Station LB Jaxon Edwards playing well in return from injury
Jaxon Edwards had a big smile on his face last Friday night. Not only did the College Station football team get revenge on Georgetown with a resounding 52-28 win in the playoffs, but Edwards also had a special performance. The senior linebacker finished with four tackles and a 23-yard interception...
Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson named to SEC community service team
Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. Robinson volunteers at Twin City Missions and has participated in the A&M Athletics Sports Day event at the local Boys and Girls Club.
Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas A&M's Lisa Bricker, Alexis Robinson named SEC riders of month
Texas A&M’s Lisa Bricker and Alexis Robinson were named Southeastern Conference riders of the month Thursday. Bricker earned the award in reining, going 2-0 in November and earned one most outstanding performer (MOP) award. Robinson won in horsemanship, going 1-0-1 with one MOP in November.
Texas A&M QB Haynes King, CB Denver Harris to transfer
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the transfer portal, according to King’s father, John King. “He’s grateful for his time in Aggieland,” John King, head coach at Longview, told The Eagle. A&M cornerback Denver Harris and offensive lineman PJ Williams also announced on social media that...
Texas A&M's Tunmise Adeleye, Blake Smith, Brian George to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, tight end Blake Smith and cornerback Brian George announced their intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday. Adeleye saw little action in his two years at A&M. The former five-star recruit from Katy Tompkins redshirted his freshman season in 2021. This season, Adeleye started the first two games, but only appeared in one more due to injury. He had six tackles and three quarterback hurries.
Bryan police investigating homicide; suspect not in custody
Bryan Police Department officers spent several hours at the scene of a homicide Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. Police said they were notified Wednesday morning of a deceased male inside a home. No suspect was in custody by Wednesday afternoon, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident.
No. 16 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team to host Rice on Saturday
The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will host Rice at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s Chloe Stepanek holds the nation’s third-fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle at 1 minute, 43.83 seconds, while Olivia Theall has the seventh-fastest time in the 100 butterfly (51.25).
StageCenter opens 'A Christmas Story' on Thursday night
Break out that leg lamp, your Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB Gun and a frozen street lamp: StageCenter in Downtown Bryan opens a three-weekend run of the classic "A Christmas Story" on Thursday night. Based on writer Jean Shepherd's book "In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash," the...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
College Station football team preparing for Saturday playoff matchup
College Station senior defensive back A.J. Tisdell has a unique perspective on this week’s playoff game. The Wisconsin recruit knows that in the near future he will spend his weeks preparing for games on Saturday instead of Friday nights. Tisdell and his teammates will get a taste of the...
