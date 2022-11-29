ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

NJ couple gives back by providing family environment to those living in homeless shelters

 4 days ago

The couple featured in this week's "Be Kind" embodies the mission of Giving Tuesday.

Carleen and James Roberts visit shelters throughout the City of Camden and Gloucester County in New Jersey.

Last week, they served Thanksgiving dinner and distributed coats at two locations of the Anna Sample House.

The couple from Cherry Hill said they were inspired to give back during the height of the pandemic two years ago.

When so many families went back to basics, enjoying homemade meals around the dinner table, the Roberts did not want those less fortunate to miss out.

"So me and my husband, under our organization, decided that we would bring that to them, we would bring the home-cooked family meals to them. We would make them feel inclusive of love, feel like they were at home even though they're in a temporary space," Carleen said.

Carleen shared a personal moment with a shy 13-year-old girl who received donated Christmas gifts.

"She let me know that her Christmas was made. Not only did she feel love but it changed her perception of living in a shelter," Carleen said.

The Roberts hope to continue their mission to provide a family environment for those staying in shelters.

