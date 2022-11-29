Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Arklatex Politics: Johnson & China
Throughout history is has not happened much; signs of organized dissent over anything in China are rare. But the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in that country have sparked nearly two dozen protests in seventeen different cities. But, like "whack-a-mole" the Chinese government has moved quickly to quash the protests, both in...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
KTBS
Netherlands vs. US: Two exciting young teams go head-to-head for place in World Cup quarterfinals
The round of 16 match on Saturday between the US Men's National Team and the Netherlands is one of the more intriguing clashes in the first knockout round of Qatar 2022. Though the bookmakers have the Netherlands as the odds-on favorite, this match-up is certainly closer than that and both teams will feel confident of booking a place in the quarterfinals.
Gannett, CNN, Washington Post make cuts in brutal week for media industry as hundreds lose jobs
Hundreds of media industry employees were laid off this week as Warner Bros. Discovery, Gannett and others reduced headcount amid economic uncertainty.
Comments / 0